LSU coach Brian Kelly tosses shade at Alabama while speaking to Tigers fans: ‘I love beating Alabama’

LSU coach Brian Kelly was once ready to in any case reach a victory over Nick Saban and Alabama throughout Kelly’s debut season with the Tigers in 2022. LSU’s 32-31 time beyond regulation win towards Alabama at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, closing November marked Kelly’s first triumph towards Saban in 3 makes an attempt. Speaking to LSU supporters on Tuesday at the Touchdown Club of Houston, the second-year Tigers coach expressed his immense pleasure with this long-awaited victory towards Saban and the Tide.

“I love the environment of a college stadium,” Kelly shared with the Touchdown Club, as reported through The Houston Chronicle. “I love coming out on that field. I love beating Alabama.”

LSU’s win towards Alabama in 2022 was once its first victory within the collection between the SEC West foes since 2019 and its first on house turf towards the Tide since 2010. The end result performed a pivotal position in each the SEC West and College Football Playoff races, with LSU successful the department and Alabama in the end lacking the playoff box, touchdown at No. 5 within the ultimate College Football Playoff Rankings.

Kelly has a historical past with Saban and Alabama, having confronted them in each the BCS National Championship following the 2012 season and later the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl, which was once relocated to Arlington, Texas, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, following the 2020 season. The Fighting Irish misplaced in either one of the ones video games through double digits.

Kelly expressed his want to defeat Saban and Alabama upon taking the LSU task, pointing out in an interview with the Varsity House Podcast that “I want to beat Nick Saban. Who doesn’t want to beat Nick Saban? You know what I mean? I want to play him in the regular season. I mean, that’s the standard, right? Now, he’s a conference opponent.”

Kelly will have the ability to transfer to 2-0 towards the Tide as an SEC coach on November 4, 2023, when the Tigers sq. off towards Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Two of LSU’s closing 3 wins within the collection have come at the highway, first in 2011 and however in 2019. Saban, who coached at LSU from 2000 to 2004 sooner than later accepting the Alabama task in 2007 after an NFL stint, has a document of 12-5 towards his former faculty. The Tide have misplaced back-to-back matchups towards the Tigers most effective as soon as throughout Saban’s tenure (2010-11).

LSU will kick off Year 2 of the Kelly technology on September 3, 2023, in Orlando when the Tigers face Florida State. This would be the moment instantly yr by which the methods have met for a Week 1 neutral-site recreation, with the Seminoles defeating the Tigers closing Labor Day Weekend in New Orleans.