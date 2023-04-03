LSU Angel Reese gesture toward Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark is a grown lady. She doesn’t want your coverage. Angel Reese is a champion. She doesn’t want, or deserve, your derision.

DALLAS — It’s the championship party that everybody is speaking about – Angel Reese of LSU following Caitlin Clark across the ground doing the “you can’t see me” hand gesture.

Listen, used to be it a little bit a lot? Okay, positive. That's severely up to I've were given for you in this. It used to be a little bit a lot. That's it.

Let’s no longer disregard who we’re speaking about right here. This is Caitlin Clark. First and forecast, the most efficient participant within the sport, a sniper who will pull from anyplace and a sound paradigm transferring athlete that has taken the ladies’s sport to new heights.

But we’re additionally speaking a few excellent trash talker. She informed Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith to “shut up” as a result of her workforce used to be down 15, she sluffed off whilst guarding a South Carolina giant giving a no level gesture, and he or she did the “you can’t see me” gesture to each Louisville and South Carolina.

And there's not anything improper with that, both.

It’s trash communicate in sports activities. It’s a part of pageant on the absolute best stage. And make no mistake, what we’re seeing from Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Aliyah Boston and such a lot of extra is really pageant on the absolute best stage. We as fanatics must act find it irresistible.

