`Love Again` Movie Review: Unexciting romance







Film: Love Again

Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, Céline Dion, Celia Imrie, Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili, Lydia West, Steve Oram

Director: Jim Strouse

Rating: 2/5

This one is rather a corny implausible story of romance springing forth after grief and loss. The tale right here has its origins within the 2016 German movie `Texts for You.` Mira Ray (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), a grieving New York youngsters’s e book illustrator sparks up a dating with your entire stranger who’s inherited her lifeless boyfriend’s telephone quantity.

She clearly hasn’t gotten over the loss and sends a sequence of romantic texts to his outdated mobile phone quantity. The quantity regardless that, has been reassigned to Rob Burns (Sam Heughan), a journalist, who himself has a harrowing story of break-up that he hasn’t gotten over. Intrigued by means of the texts, Rob, when assigned the duty of interviewing Celine Dion, seems to her for recommendation. Needless to mention, Megastar Celine Dion, is greater than keen to lend a hand unconventional love alongside.

The romance is fairly far-fetched and illogical. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan as depressed singles who keep a thriller to one another for many of the film ahead of having their date night time, don’t precisely strike sparks with each and every different. They glance excellent however the chemistry is fairly bland and the character of the romance makes their solid coupling fairly unexciting. It’s great to peer our Desi woman Priyanka Chopra Jonas bag a dominant function in a Hollywood flick and that’s a excellent sufficient reason why to arouse some interest within the Indian target audience. But the principle enchantment here’s Celine Dion, in her big-screen debut taking a look well-prepared for her comeback excursion.





