Louisville shooting: What to know about 4 killed and cop critically injured days after graduating academy

Four other folks had been killed and 9 others injured on the Old National Bank.

The 4 sufferers who had been killed in a mass taking pictures at a Louisville, Kentucky, financial institution Monday morning had been known by way of police, in addition to the 26-year-old police officer who was once shot within the head whilst working towards the gunfire.

The Louisville Metro Police Department known Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliott, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45, and James Tutt, 64, because the 4 other folks killed at Old National Bank.

Nine other folks, together with the officer, had been injured within the taking pictures, in accordance to government.

Here’s what we know about the sufferers:

Nickolas Wilt, 26

Among the injured is 26-year-old police officer Nickolas Wilt, who was once shot within the head whilst responding, in accordance to police.

He underwent mind surgical operation and is in essential however solid situation, police mentioned.

Wilt simply graduated from the police academy on March 31.

Juliana Farmer, 45

Juliana Farmer, in an undated photograph, was once killed throughout a mass taking pictures in Louisville, Ky., April 10, 2023. Courtesy Monica Coates

Farmer was once killed throughout Monday’s taking pictures, police showed.

ABC News’ Emily Shapiro contributed to this document.

This is a creating tale. Please test again for updates.