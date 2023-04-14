Louisiana Hosts Texas State in Latest Chapter of Rivalry

No. 25 Louisiana (30-12, 11-1 Sun Belt) vs. Texas State (26-15-1, 6-4-1 Sun Belt)

Dates: Friday-Sunday, April 14-16, 2023

Location: Lafayette, La.

Stadium: Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park (2,790)

Series Schedule:

Fri., April 14 – 6:00 p.m. (CDT)

Sat., April 15 – 4:00 p.m. (CDT)

Sun., April 16 – 12:00 p.m. (CDT)

MEDIA INFORMATION

Season Stats (PDF): Louisiana [ragincajuns.com] | Texas State [txst.com]

Rosters: Louisiana [ragincajuns.com] | Texas State [txst.com]

Schedule/Results: Louisiana [ragincajuns.com] | Texas State [txst.com]

Television: ESPN+ | Talent: Dan McDonald, PxP; Yvette Girouard, analyst

Radio: 103.3 FM The Goat and Varsity Network | Talent: Cody Junot, PxP; Bobby Neveaux, analyst

Live Stats: CajunStats.com

Live Video: Game 1 [espn.com] | Game 2 [espn.com] | Game 3 [espn.com]

Live Audio: Game 1 [thevarsitynetwork.com] | Game 2 [thevarsitynetwork.com] | Game 3 [thevarsitynetwork.com]

Live Stats: Game 1 [statb.us] | Game 2 [statb.us] | Game 3 [statb.us]

Twitter Updates: @RaginCajunsSB [twitter.com]

TEAM INFORMATION

LOUISIANA Ragin’ Cajuns

NFCA: RV | USA: 25 | SBA: 23 | D1S: 25 | RPI: 13

Head Coach: Gerry Glasco [ragincajuns.com] (Illinois, ’80)

Record at Louisiana: 235-65 (sixth season)

Career Record: Same

Team Slash Line (AVG / SLG / OBP): .306 / .500 / .378

Team ERA: 2.39

TEXAS STATE Bobcats

NFCA: — | USA: — | SBA: — | D1S: — | RPI: 41

Head Coach: Ricci Woodard (New Mexico State, ’91)

Record at TXST: 788-477-2 (twenty third season)

Career Record: Same

Team Slash Line (AVG / SLG / OBP): .275 / .360 / .350

Team ERA: 2.10

LEADING OFF

>> The No. 25-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball crew seeks to care for its lead in the Sun Belt standings when the squad hosts Texas State (26-15-1, 6-4-1 SBC) in any other key three-game Sun Belt Conference sequence at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park from Friday-Sunday, April 14-16.

>> The Texas State matchup continues Louisiana’s four-week stretch of convention sequence that can have implications at the Sun Belt identify race. The Ragin’ Cajuns began the difficult stretch with sweeps of James Madison and South Alabama the previous two weekends which vaulted the squad into first position in the standings.

>> Louisiana seeks to increase its Sun Belt Conference win streak which stands at six instantly video games. The Bobcats elevate an SBC win streak of their very own into the sequence, having received 5 instantly.

>> The Ragin’ Cajuns go back to the scene of an outstanding Sun Belt sweep of South Alabama in which the squad hit .356, outscored the Jags 17-5, held a 26-13 edge in hits and introduced seven (7) house runs over Easter Weekend at Lamson Park.

>> Louisiana’s bats have heated up in Sun Belt play to the music of a .337 moderate and 36 further base hits (16 doubles, 3 triples, 17 house runs) over 12 video games. Leading the rate is Laney Credeur [ragincajuns.com] (.560, 4 HR, 10 RBI) and Karly Heath [ragincajuns.com] (.538, 4 HR, 7 RBI).

>> Louisiana carries a streak of 77 consecutive Sun Belt Conference sequence received into america sequence – the country’s longest lively streak of consecutive convention sequence received, which dates again to March 2013.

>> The Texas State sequence wraps up Spring Break week for the Ragin’ Cajuns which started with the midweek go back and forth to the state of Texas to stand Top 25 foes Baylor and Texas A&M.

>> Over the previous two seasons (2021-22) the Bobcats have captured a minimum of one recreation in the SBC sequence with the Ragin’ Cajuns. In the remaining consult with to Lamson, Texas State received the sequence opener forcing Louisiana to win back-to-back to stay its SBC sequence win streak alive.

A LOOK AT THE SERIES

Series Record: Louisiana leads, 45-8

Sun Belt Regular Season Games: Louisiana leads, 19-5

Last Meeting: 5/14/22 // LA 7, TXST 1 (Mobile, Ala.)

At Lamson Park: Louisiana leads, 22-5

Last Time at Lamson Park: 4/18/21 // LA 8, TXST 0 (6)

Streak: Louisiana, +2

>> ninth Sun Belt sequence, total, and fifth at Lamson Park since Texas State joined the convention (2014).

>> Ragin’ Cajuns received every earlier sequence and hang a 19-5 edge in SBC common season video games.

>> Louisiana’s present two-game sequence win streak started with back-to-back wins in the 2022 SBC Tournament in Mobile that resulted in the Cajuns 3rd instantly match identify.

>> In the remaining two sequence at Lamson Park (2018, 2021) the Ragin’ Cajuns got here away victorious with the sequence win at the line, retaining alive SBC sequence received streak.

>> Two techniques met for SBC Tournament championship every yr from 2016-18, sparking a newfound competition in the league.

>> Series started with a doubleheader at Lamson Park in February 1986. Louisiana received the primary 12 conferences previous to a 4-2 Texas State win April 19, 2000.

NUMBERS TO KNEAUX

0.93: ERA posted by way of Sam Landry [ragincajuns.com] over her remaining six appearances (4 begins) since April 1 (span of 22-2/3 innings).

2: Louisiana’s pitching team of workers has reduced its ERA just about two complete issues because the Clearwater Invitational (from 4.13 to two.39).

4: As of April 12, Mihyia Davis [ragincajuns.com] ranked No. 4 nationally in stolen bases with 34 swipes.

5: The Ragin’ Cajuns offense has produced a minimum of 5 base hits in all however 3 of 42 video games this season.

5: Number of house runs hit by way of Laney Credeur [ragincajuns.com] in the remaining 5 video games (hitting .625 all through the stretch).

.560: Team-leading batting moderate in Sun Belt play posted by way of Laney Credeur [ragincajuns.com] (14-of-25, 4 HR, 10 RBI).

6: Prior to Sunday vs. South Alabama, Louisiana had scored in the primary inning in six consecutive video games all through its seven-game profitable streak.

10: Number of house runs the Cajuns hit remaining week over the McNeese and South Alabama video games.

10: There are 10 other gamers who’ve posted a minimum of one house run for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

11: Team-leading house run general for Karly Heath [ragincajuns.com], two shy of her career-high general (13 in 2022).

11: Mihyia Davis’ [ragincajuns.com] lively hitting streak of 11 video games is the longest posted by way of a Ragin’ Cajuns this season.

17: Number of non-conference video games performed towards Power 5 pageant (six matchups on the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational).

21: Number of occasions (in 42 video games) that the Ragin’ Cajuns have scored in the primary inning.

23: Number of RBI generated since March 1 by way of freshman Lauren Allred [ragincajuns.com].

32: Number of occasions the Ragin’ Cajuns have scored the sport’s first run (28-4 report).

54: Combined RBI generated in Sun Belt play by way of the grouping of Lauren Allred [ragincajuns.com], Laney Credeur [ragincajuns.com], Stormy Kotzelnick [ragincajuns.com], Alexa Langeliers [ragincajuns.com] and Sophie Piskos [ragincajuns.com].

77: Consecutive Sun Belt Conference sequence received, a streak that dates again to March 2013.

109: Season strikeout general posted by way of Meghan Schorman [ragincajuns.com] marking a second instantly season surpassing 100.

1,825: Louisiana’s quantity of all-time program victories (1981-present) which ranks No. 5 in NCAA D1 Softball historical past.

3,669: Days that can have handed since Louisiana’s streak of consecutive Sun Belt sequence received (now 77 instantly) started as soon as the Texas State sequence starts.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana wraps up its temporary four-game homestand on Tuesday, April 18 web hosting Southeastern Louisiana in a 6:00 p.m. contest at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park. The matchup with the Lions marks the overall midweek house recreation of the season.

Following the Southeastern contest, the Ragin’ Cajuns shuttle to Troy, Alabama for a three-game Sun Belt sequence with the Troy Trojans. The weekend set in Troy is scheduled to run from Friday-Sunday, April 21-23 with all video games televised on ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 12:00 p.m., respectively.

FOLLOW THE RAGIN’ CAJUNSFollow the Ragin’ Cajuns on Facebook (/RaginCajunsSB [facebook.com]), Twitter (@RaginCajunsSB [twitter.com]) and Instagram (@Louisiana.SB [instagram.com]) to stick up-to-date on all that is going on with Louisiana Softball.

Fans are inspired to stick engaged with the Ragin’ Cajuns by way of downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

