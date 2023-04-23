Lottery winner takes home $17million jackpot

A former lottery winner who was once murdered 3 years after accumulating their winnings had began to remorseful about having the hundreds of thousands in money. In 2006, Abraham Lee Shakespeare, 43, gained the Florida lottery jackpot of $17 million. He publicly gathered his winnings and shortly started to dislike the uncomfortable side effects of entering a big fortune. On one instance, he even instructed his brother, Robert Brown, that it could had been higher if he had now not gained the rest in any respect.

“‘I’d have been better off broke.’ He said that to me all the time,” Brown defined to The St. Augustine Record in 2010. Shakespeare was once dwelling together with his mom and dealing as an assistant truck motive force on the time of successful the lottery jackpot.

The 43-year-old reportedly struggled with literacy and was once very beneficiant to everybody after obtaining his hundreds of thousands. His early life good friend, Samuel Jones, instructed the newsletter that folks would acquire out of doors Shakespeare’s mom’s space inquiring for cash. “He really didn’t understand it at all,” Jones mentioned. “It was moving so fast. It changed his life in a bad way.”

Shakespeare additionally made pals, which he confided in Jones about – announcing they simply sought after to be with reference to him for his cash. He was once in the end proper about a minimum of one individual, Dorice Donegan “DeeDee” Moore, 49. Moore and Shakespeare met in 2007, a few yr after the assistant truck motive force had gathered his winnings. She instructed him she was once eager about writing a ebook about his existence at the side of managing his cash. Moore then allegedly withdrew $ 1million from financial institution accounts belonging to Shakespeare and bought a number of automobiles and a holiday.

BODY FOUND

Then, in 2009, Shakespeare was once discovered useless and buried underneath concrete within the backyard of a home prior to now bought by way of Moore. She was once arrested in reference to the crime after which charged with first-degree homicide in 2012, according to NewsJax4. Moore is serving her existence sentence at Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala, Florida.

Despite her movements, Moore advocated that lottery winners must have their id secure for a minimum of six months once they money of their tickets. “It puts a target on them,” she instructed CBS News. In May 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis handed a legislation that allowed the names of those that win $100,000 or extra to stay completely confidential, according to Fox 13 Tampa Bay. Those who win a minimum of $600 have their names launched after 90 days.

Abraham Lee Shakespeare was once discovered useless in 2009 after successful a $17 million lottery jackpot in Florida 3 years previous Credit: Facebook