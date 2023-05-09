Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

The Golden State Warriors will probably be going in opposition to the Los Angeles Lakers in a playoff race within the Western Conference, at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday, eighth May 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The Lakers need to upload their 7th house win in a row.

Their common season information replicate the Golden State Warriors profitable 44 in their 82 video games and the Los Angeles Lakers profitable 43 in their 82 video games. Currently, the Los Angeles Lakers are main the collection 2-1 in opposition to Golden State.

- Advertisement -

How To Watch

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Los Angeles is getting into the sport following a very easy win in opposition to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, with a last rating of 127-97. This was once an ideal turnaround for the Lakers from their tricky loss of their final recreation the place they misplaced 127-100.

In their win, Anthony Davis had an outstanding double-double with 25 issues and 13 rebounds, whilst LeBron James contributed 21 issues, 8 rebounds, and eight assists. With this win, Davis has blocked a minimum of two pictures within the final 17 fits he performed. The Lakers made a vital have an effect on from deep, with a 48.4% luck charge from past the arc. The Lakers have an 11-3 document when their accuracy from downtown is that spectacular.

Currently, the Lakers have the higher hand within the collection, main 2-1 in opposition to Golden State. Watch after the sport to see if they may be able to prolong their profitable streak or if the Warriors can flip issues round.

- Advertisement -

Odds

According to the most recent NBA odds, Los Angeles is a 3-point favourite in opposition to Golden State, and the over/beneath line is ready at 227.5 issues.

Looking for NBA selections for each fit, together with the only between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors? Check out SportsLine’s complicated laptop fashion to get all of the selections you wish to have ahead of the sport. Get your picks now.