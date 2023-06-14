Los Angeles Councilman Curren Price Faces Corruption Charges

A Los Angeles City Council member was once charged on Tuesday with embezzlement, perjury and war of pastime, changing into the most recent in a procession of elected town leaders to had been accused of corruption.
Prosecutors mentioned that Curren Price, 72, a former state legislator who has represented South Los Angeles at the City Council for a decade, voted on tasks that benefited builders who paid his spouse’s consulting industry a complete of greater than $150,000 between 2019 and 2021. The allegations had been tied to a few counts of perjury and two counts of war of pastime.
Mr. Price was once additionally accused of improperly receiving virtually $34,000 in scientific protection for his present spouse whilst he was once nonetheless legally married to any other girl, leading to 5 embezzlement fees.
“This alleged conduct undermines the integrity of our government and trust in our elected officials,” George Gascón, the Los Angeles County district legal professional, mentioned in a remark. “We will continue to work tirelessly to root out corruption at all levels.”
Angelina Valencia-Dumarot, a spokeswoman for Mr. Price, mentioned on Tuesday afternoon that his City Council place of business was once “completely blindsided” by means of the fees.
Less than two hours later, Mr. Price stepped down because the president professional tempore and relinquished his committee assignments, despite the fact that he didn’t renounce from his seat.
“While I navigate through the judicial system to defend my name against unwarranted charges filed against me, the last thing I want to do is be a distraction to the people’s business,” he wrote in a letter to the City Council president, Paul Krekorian. “I look forward to having the opportunity to continue to be a strong voice for our culturally rich South Central, a part of our city that has long been disenfranchised, overlooked and forgotten.”
Mr. Price’s time period leads to 2026. Mr. Krekorian mentioned in a remark that he would introduce a movement to begin the method of postponing Mr. Price from the Council, despite the fact that the town constitution does no longer permit for a member to be got rid of or changed until convicted.
An arraignment has no longer but been scheduled, and Mr. Price has no longer been arrested. A spokeswoman for Mr. Gascón mentioned that beneath the State Constitution, Mr. Price didn’t wish to be taken into custody as a result of there was once not anything to signify that he can be a flight chance or a risk to the group.
Los Angeles town officers have confronted a lot of scandals lately, distracting from efforts to handle homelessness and gaping financial inequality.
“The mayor has yet to review the charges filed earlier today, but she is saddened by this news,” Zach Seidl, a spokesman for Mayor Karen Bass, mentioned in a remark on Tuesday afternoon.
In March, Mark Ridley-Thomas, a former City Council member, was once convicted on fees that as a Los Angeles County manager he supported thousands and thousands of greenbacks in public contracts for the University of Southern California in alternate for graduate college admission and tuition for his son. He was once suspended from the Council after he was once indicted in 2021.
Mr. Ridley-Thomas changed into the 3rd council member in not up to 4 years to be convicted of corruption. Mitchell Englander and José Huizar, each former councilmen, prior to now pleaded to blame to fees associated with developer bribes in a federal case.
In October, 3 council individuals and a distinguished exertions chief had been heard on secretly recorded audio from 2021 disparaging a number of racial and ethnic teams as they mentioned tactics to attract district obstacles to their get advantages.
The recording printed the flimsiness of the town’s self-conception as a spot the place other racial and ethnic teams can equitably percentage energy. The 4 leaders heard at the recording had been Latino, they usually engaged in bald strategizing about easy methods to building up Latino energy in Los Angeles, in particular on the expense of Black politicians.
Ron Herrera, then the chief of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, was once the primary to renounce amid the next outcry. Nury Martinez stepped down as Council president quickly after, leaving citizens of her district with out illustration for months. The different two council individuals heard at the recording, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, didn’t step down. But Mr. Cedillo had already misplaced his re-election bid by the point the audio surfaced; he left place of business final 12 months.