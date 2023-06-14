Los Angeles Councilman Curren Price Faces Corruption Charges

A Los Angeles City Council member was once charged on Tuesday with embezzlement, perjury and war of pastime, changing into the most recent in a procession of elected town leaders to had been accused of corruption.

Prosecutors mentioned that Curren Price, 72, a former state legislator who has represented South Los Angeles at the City Council for a decade, voted on tasks that benefited builders who paid his spouse’s consulting industry a complete of greater than $150,000 between 2019 and 2021. The allegations had been tied to a few counts of perjury and two counts of war of pastime.

Mr. Price was once additionally accused of improperly receiving virtually $34,000 in scientific protection for his present spouse whilst he was once nonetheless legally married to any other girl, leading to 5 embezzlement fees.

“This alleged conduct undermines the integrity of our government and trust in our elected officials,” George Gascón, the Los Angeles County district legal professional, mentioned in a remark. “We will continue to work tirelessly to root out corruption at all levels.”