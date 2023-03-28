Loose barge carrying toxic alcohol compound partially submerged at McAlpine Dam in Louisville: Officials

Several barges have been free at the Ohio River in Louisville, Ky., March 28, 2023.

A suite of locks for an Ohio River dam in Kentucky is closed because of a “navigational incident” after 10 barges have been launched from a tugboat, together with one barge carrying 1,400 lots of a toxic alcohol compound, officers mentioned.

The incident passed off at more or less 2 a.m. Tuesday, in keeping with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Of 11 general barges, 10 changed into free from a tugboat; 3 barges changed into pinned to the dam, and one further barge was once pinned in opposition to a pier, the company mentioned.

The Army Corp of Engineers mentioned it recovered the barge pinned in opposition to the pier by way of midday Tuesday. It wrote in a observation that the remainder six barges have been recovered, including that the dam’s locks will stay closed till the “barges on the dam are stabilized.”

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet mentioned in a tweet that the barge carrying methanol is partially submerged at the McAlpine Locks and Dam in Louisville, Kentucky. The incident brought on Louisville Fire to deploy hazmat tracking to the dam, in keeping with a Louisville Metro Emergency Services consultant.

“The barge companies are marshaling significant resources in response to the incident and will assess the situation and determine next steps,” the consultant wrote. “In the meantime, Louisville Fire has deployed Haz-Mat monitoring and LMPD and LFD are surveying the area until the private company arrives on scene.”

The closest water consumption at the Ohio River from the affected dam is in Henderson, Kentucky — greater than 100 miles clear of Louisville, in keeping with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.

“There is no impact to Louisville Water’s water intake or water quality,” the application corporate wrote in a tweet. “Your water is safe to drink.”

No one was once injured in the incident.

Accumulations of methanol vapors in confined areas can also be explosive if ignited, in keeping with the National Institutes of Health.