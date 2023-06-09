LOOK: NFL legends surprise rookies with personalized messages at Rookie Premiere festivities





Being a rookie at the perfect stage of your craft is not simple, however phrases of knowledge via veterans could make the adventure really feel much less intimidating. In a video introduced via Fanatics all over the NFL Rookie Premiere, a number of NFL legends comparable to Joe Montana, Aaron Rodgers, Jerry Rice, Peyton Manning and Rob Gronkowski gave some inspiration of some of the NFL recent faces.

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson — the No. 4 select within the 2023 NFL Draft — gained a message from seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

“A lot of great friends tell me you’re a better person than you are a quarterback, which says a lot because I’ve seen some of those throws you make,” Brady informed the previous Florida Gators superstar.

The rookie mentioned that obtaining sure messages from other people normally feels just right, however this actual one was once particular.

“When it comes from Tom Brady is just a little bit different, because you don’t really get that every day. So it’s a different experience,” Richardson mentioned.

Dallas Cowboys tight finish Luke Schoonmaker — a 2d spherical select and previous Michigan standout — were given a signed jersey via San Francisco 49ers All-Pro George Kittle.

“Luke, congrats on getting your foot in the door, now go kick it down. Be great today,” Schoonmaker learn. “I got chills. I mean, that’s crazy.”

Meanwhile, Chicago Bears rookie WR Tyler Scott — the 133rd select within the fourth spherical of the draft — were given a little bit emotional after a message via Adrian Peterson.

“It’s truly a blessing to be in the position that you’re in,” Peterson mentioned in his video message. “Remember this, you get out what you put in.”

The rookie defined why he felt he was once thrown a curve ball with that one.

“He actually said a quote that my dad said to me, to this day, all the time. ‘You get out what you put in.’ Man, it means a lot.” Scott mentioned.

Other rookies within the video incorporated C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson and the No. 1 general select Bryce Young.