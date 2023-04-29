LOOK: Mets sport new-look jersey patch after Steve Cohen criticized previous one for having ‘Phillie colors’

The New York Mets have made a small alteration to their uniforms going ahead. Previously, the Mets had an commercial for New York Presbyterian Hospital on their sleeves, however the colour wasn’t precisely seen as suitable for the workforce.

The New York Presbyterian Hospital patch was once crimson and white, which many fanatics identified are the colours in their National League East department opponents within the Philadelphia Phillies. In Tuesday’s 7-0 loss to the Washington Nationals, the Mets sported a brand new patch for New York Presbyterian Hospital that featured a blue, orange and white colour scheme. As fanatics can see, the brand new patch screams Mets extra so than the previous crimson and white patches did. Now the patch is a scaled down model that includes an orange border and a blue background.

“They’re Phillie colors,” Mets proprietor Steve Cohen up to now mentioned in regards to the patch’s colour scheme. Cohen said that he and New York Presbyterian Hospital leader government officer Steve Corwin agreed to replace the patch.

The new patch could also be so much smaller and does not absorb all the sleeve just like the previous one did. Fans have been in an uproar in regards to the crimson and white patches, so now those will have to really feel extra appropriate for the Mets and their fanbase.