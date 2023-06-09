LOOK: Dalvin Cook drops hint on which NFL team he wants to play for next on Instagram

The Minnesota Vikings are set to unencumber superstar operating again Dalvin Cook, and he will develop into a loose agent. The transfer isn’t even reliable but, however Cook is already leaving hints a few attainable touchdown spot.

When he does develop into a loose agent, Cook will most probably have a number of suitors after hanging up 1,468 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022. If Cook’s Instagram is any indication, there’s already a pacesetter to signal the Pro Bowl operating again.

After the news about his impending unencumber broke, Cook posted a photograph of himself dancing within the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium on his Instagram tale.



Instagram: @dalvincook



CBS Sports’ personal Jordan Dajani indexed the Dolphins because the in all probability vacation spot for Cook, who’s a Miami local. Cook performed highschool soccer at Miami Central prior to hanging in combination a phenomenal school occupation at Florida State.

However, Dolphins head trainer Mike McDaniel made it transparent all the way through Thursday’s media availability that he did not need to get too fascinated with the rumors and hypothesis.

“March 3, 1983,” he instructed newshounds his birthday — stating that he wasn’t born the previous day.

If Cook does cross to the Dolphins, they’re going to have a logjam within the backfield. Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Devon Achane, Myles Gaskin and others will already be competing for touches in coaching camp, however Cook could be a sound difference-maker for Miami.

The Vikings drafted Cook with the No. 41 total pick out within the 2017 NFL Draft, and he in point of fact broke out within the 2019 marketing campaign. In 73 video games with Minnesota, Cook totaled 7,787 yards from scrimmage and 52 touchdowns as he changed into a dynamic risk within the operating and passing recreation.