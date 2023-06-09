LOOK: Dalvin Cook drops hint about which NFL team he wants to play for next on Instagram

The Minnesota Vikings formally launched celebrity operating again Dalvin Cook on Friday, making the four-time Pro Bowler a loose agent. Before the transfer was once made reliable, Cook was once already leaving hints about a possible touchdown spot.

Now that he has transform a loose agent, Cook will most probably have a number of suitors after striking up 1,468 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022. If Cook’s Instagram is any indication, there’s already a front-runner to signal the celebrity operating again.

After the news about his drawing close unlock broke, Cook posted a photograph of himself dancing within the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium on his Instagram tale.



Instagram: @dalvincook



CBS Sports’ personal Jordan Dajani indexed the Dolphins because the in all probability vacation spot for Cook, who’s a Miami local. Cook performed highschool soccer at Miami Central sooner than striking in combination a phenomenal faculty occupation at Florida State.

However, Dolphins head trainer Mike McDaniel made it transparent all the way through Thursday’s media availability that he did not need to get too excited about the rumors and hypothesis.

“March 3, 1983,” he instructed journalists his birthday — declaring that he wasn’t born the day before today.

If Cook does move to the Dolphins, they’re going to have a logjam within the backfield. Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Devon Achane, Myles Gaskin and others will already be competing for touches in coaching camp, however Cook could be a valid difference-maker for Miami.

The Vikings drafted Cook with the No. 41 total pick out within the 2017 NFL Draft, and he in reality broke out within the 2019 marketing campaign. In 73 video games with Minnesota, Cook totaled 7,787 yards from scrimmage and 52 touchdowns as he was a dynamic risk within the operating and passing sport.