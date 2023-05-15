LOOK: Ben Simmons’ Instagram story suggests he enjoyed the 76ers’ embarrassing season-ending loss

Over the weekend, Ben Simmons, the former 76ers participant, shared a photograph of himself reclining on his sofa while taking part in a tumbler of purple wine. However, his collection of TV leisure was once not-so-subtle revenge in opposition to his former group. The TV in the background confirmed his former group getting blown out via the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Given Simmons’ tough historical past with the 76ers, it sort of feels not likely that he was once rooting for a comeback.

According to ESPN, the 3rd quarter of the recreation was once particularly unpleasant, with Philadelphia most effective scoring 10 issues which tied for his or her fewest issues in a playoff quarter in the shot-clock generation. Simmons took the photograph when there was once nonetheless 3:24 ultimate in the fourth quarter, nevertheless it was once already transparent that the Celtics had the win in the bag with a 30-point lead. The ultimate ranking was once 112-88 in want of the Boston Celtics. Philadelphia’s unhealthy good fortune continues, as the group hasn’t reached the Eastern Conference finals since 2001.

Simmons was once an NBA All-Star from 2019-2021 and gave the look of he was once headed for a promising profession after being drafted as the 76ers’ No.1 total draft select in 2016. However, the courting between Simmons and the 76ers grew to become bitter in 2021 when there have been talks about him probably getting traded for James Harden. The saga went on for over a yr, and Simmons was once ultimately traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Harden in February 2022. Simmons’ former teammate, Georges Niang, even went so far as to mention that Simmons had “handicapped” the group.

Simmons’ courting with 76ers superstar Joel Embiid was once additionally by no means in reality an in depth one regardless of their enjoying in combination for 4 seasons. In an interview final October, Simmons mentioned, “I don’t think there was really a relationship there.”