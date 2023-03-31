Longhorn Ballroom returns: Historic Dallas music venue reopens

First opened in 1950 as Bob Wills’ Ranch House, the live performance corridor has hosted everybody from Stevie Ray Vaughan and George Strait to the Ramones and the Sex Pistols.

DALLAS — Just a couple of months after its go back was once first introduced, a ancient Dallas dancehall is in any case opening its doorways again open to the general public.

On Thursday, town leaders and the homeowners of the Longhorn Ballroom hosted a ribbon-cutting rite to have fun the storied music venue returning to webhosting concert events after a four-year hiatus.

“This is about our community,” stated proprietor Edwin Cabaniss, whose pedigree of reviving dormant Dallas live performance halls comprises the reopening of Oak Cliff’s Kessler in 2010. “It’s about the culture in community, and really, it’s about preserving Texas’ most historic music venue.”

The historical past of this development, which is situated in The Cedars space simply south of Downtown Dallas, dates the entire as far back as 1950. That was once the yr it first opened for county music legend Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys. At that time, it was once known as Bob Wills Ranch House.

Over the a long time, the development that was once later renamed the Longhorn Ballroom would host a slew of huge names — together with Stevie Ray Vaughan, George Strait, Loretta Lynn, and BB King. In the overdue Nineteen Seventies, the music corridor additionally made historical past when it was once best one in every of six U.S. venues to host the Sex Pistols.

Jeffery Liles, the creative director at each the Kessler and the Longhorn, was once at that Sex Pistols live performance — and recollects it neatly. He says it marked the start of a brand new music technology.

“Sex Pistols played in 1978 — I was in 11th grade,” Liles stated. “As it turns out, that was the first of many punk rock shows that would end up happening here over the years. Patti Smith played here and the Ramones played here, the [Red Hot] Chili Peppers and T.S.O.L. and acts like that.”

Fans might have in mind the Longhorn Ballroom in its heyday, however through the years the industry fell on exhausting occasions. At one level, it was once regarded as a threatened ancient belongings.

Then, at Cabaniss’ urging, the City of Dallas stepped in and helped the brand new homeowners convey again the Dallas icon.

For Jesse Moreno, the Dallas City Councilman for District 2, the reopening is a large coup.

“We have all of the entertainment venues,” Moreno stated. “We have Deep Ellum, The Farmers Market and Victory Park. And now, of course, The Cedars.”

The first introduced displays on the reopened Longhorn Ballroom:

March 30: Asleep on the Wheel that includes Brennen Leigh and Joshua Hedley

Asleep on the Wheel that includes Brennen Leigh and Joshua Hedley March 31: Old Crow Medicine Show with particular visitor Joshua Ray Walker

Old Crow Medicine Show with particular visitor Joshua Ray Walker April 1: Morgan Wade and Lucero with Kaitlin Butts

Morgan Wade and Lucero with Kaitlin Butts April 22 & 23: An Evening with Emmylou Harris

An Evening with Emmylou Harris April 28: KXT 91.7 Presents Dinosaur Jr.

KXT 91.7 Presents Dinosaur Jr. July 15: KXT 91.7 Presents Polyphonic Spree

KXT 91.7 Presents Polyphonic Spree October 7: Snarky Puppy