Longest Tenured Current Jet Thomas Hennessy Says It Was a ‘No-Brainer’ to Return

Jets lengthy snapper Thomas Hennessy signed a four-year extension with the Jets making him the longest-tenured Jet as he enters his 7th season with the Green & White.

“It feels amazing,” Hennessy stated about his new deal. “On my part, it was a no-brainer. I love being here. I love being a New York Jet. I’ve really enjoyed my time here the past six years, and I’m really excited for the future here. It’s a really exciting time in Jets’ history and I’m really excited to focus on 2023.” - Advertisement -

Hennessy at the beginning signed with the Colts after being an undrafted loose agent out of Duke in 2017. He used to be traded to the Jets in the beginning of coaching camp in 2017 and used to be ready to stay a staple of the crew all over the tenure of 3 head coaches.

“It’s definitely emotional because there have been ups and downs,” Hennessy stated about what it manner to be the longest-tenured participant. “I was traded here from the Colts, and then got here and didn’t know what to expect. I’ve built an incredible relationship with so many people in the building. Brant Boyer, our special teams coach, has been here my entire time and he’s meant so much to helping unlock my potential, help me realize my potential as a long snapper in the NFL, and develop my career. I’ve had great teammates, I’ve had my wife, my family, and my agent support me. It’s been quite a journey to get here.”

Hennessy has performed 98 consecutive video games for the Jets and totaled 20 tackles whilst on particular groups. As some distance as his consistency over the past 6 years, Hennessy attributes it to pleasurable the traits of a lengthy snapper. - Advertisement -

“The important traits for a long snapper are being consistent, reliable, dependable, and I feel like I’ve demonstrated those over the past six years,” he stated. “Being the longest tenured Jet is a reflection of that and signing an extension for four more years is a reflection of that as well. So, it means a lot and it means that I’m doing my job and I just want to keep focusing and doing a great job every day.”

Hennessy used to be coming into his 5th season in 2021 when Robert Saleh used to be named the Jets head trainer. The largest variations Hennessy has observed all over his time with the Jets is the fervour and resolution of the present training group of workers.

“Since this front office and head coach have been here, I would just say how intentional Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas are with their decisions about building and bringing in the right people to build a culture here,” Hennessy stated. “Every player they bring in is brought in for a very specific reason, whether it’s for veteran leadership or talented youth. Every move is very calculated and intentional. I think that’s what winning organizations do, and I’m really excited to be a part of it going forward. - Advertisement -

While Hennessy has not appeared in a playoff game with the Jets, he thinks the addition of QB Aaron Rodgers sets a new standard.