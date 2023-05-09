Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Long Story Short: New Social Studies Curriculum Goes For a Test Drive

Jennifer Palmer takes us inside an Oklahoma City middle school classroom for a look at a new social studies curriculum as Oklahoma schools adjust to the state’s so-called anti-critical race theory law. Also:

  • Keaton Ross examines why Oklahoma is backing away from joining a multi-state effort to identify election fraud and encourage voter registration.
  • Ari Fife’s coverage of Oklahoma’s childcare scarcity includes a story on a new law aimed at addressing it. She shares more about what the new law will do for children and their families.
  • Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.

Police: Possible meteorite strikes home in New Jersey – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

