Long Story Short: New Social Studies Curriculum Goes For a Test Drive

Jennifer Palmer takes us inside an Oklahoma City middle school classroom for a look at a new social studies curriculum as Oklahoma schools adjust to the state’s so-called anti-critical race theory law. Also:

Keaton Ross examines why Oklahoma is backing away from joining a multi-state effort to identify election fraud and encourage voter registration.

Ari Fife’s coverage of Oklahoma’s childcare scarcity includes a story on a new law aimed at addressing it. She shares more about what the new law will do for children and their families.

Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.