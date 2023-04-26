Locked On NFL Mock Draft Special 2023: Predicting NFL Draft moves

The Locked On Podcast Network has pulled off an unheard of feat within the buildup to the 2023 NFL draft. With enter from all 32 NFL display podcast hosts in addition to faculty hosts, the community has compiled a complete first-round mock draft. This mock draft supplies in-depth research and perception this is unheard of, with each host appearing as a basic supervisor, making trades and draft picks whilst offering research on their picks.

The mock draft supplies a novel take a look at the primary around, which incorporated some unexpected twists and turns–three quarterbacks have been decided on within the first 4 alternatives, and there have been a couple of trades.

The first-round alternatives are as follows:

- Advertisement - 1. Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama 2. Houston Texans: CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State 3. Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama 4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida 5. Seattle Seahawks: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech 6. Detroit Lions: Calijah Kancey, IDL, Pitt 7. Philadelphia Eagles (Mock Trade with LV: Eagles get No. 7, Raiders get No. 10, No. 62, 2024 4th): Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia 8. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon 9. Chicago Bears: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State 10. Las Vegas Raiders (Mock Trade with PHI: Eagles get No. 7, Raiders get No. 10, No. 62, 2024 4th): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois 11. Tennessee Titans: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State 12. Houston Texans: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU 13. New York Jets: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern 14. New England Patriots: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia 15. Jacksonville Jaguars (Mock Trade with GB: Jaguars get No. 15, Packers get DE Josh Allen, select No. 24): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa 16. Washington Commanders: Brian Branch, S, Alabama

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State 18. Detroit Lions: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson 19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas 20. Seattle Seahawks: Adetomiwa Adebawore, IDL, Northwestern 21. Los Angeles Chargers: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah 22. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Addison, WR, USC