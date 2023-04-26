Locked On NFL Mock Draft Special 2023: Predicting NFL Draft moves

The Locked On Podcast Network has pulled off an unheard of feat within the buildup to the 2023 NFL draft. With enter from all 32 NFL display podcast hosts in addition to faculty hosts, the community has compiled a complete first-round mock draft. This mock draft supplies in-depth research and perception this is unheard of, with each host appearing as a basic supervisor, making trades and draft picks whilst offering research on their picks.
The mock draft supplies a novel take a look at the primary around, which incorporated some unexpected twists and turns–three quarterbacks have been decided on within the first 4 alternatives, and there have been a couple of trades.
The first-round alternatives are as follows:
1. Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2. Houston Texans: CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State
3. Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama
4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
5. Seattle Seahawks: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
6. Detroit Lions: Calijah Kancey, IDL, Pitt
7. Philadelphia Eagles (Mock Trade with LV: Eagles get No. 7, Raiders get No. 10, No. 62, 2024 4th): Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
8. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
9. Chicago Bears: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
10. Las Vegas Raiders (Mock Trade with PHI: Eagles get No. 7, Raiders get No. 10, No. 62, 2024 4th): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
11. Tennessee Titans: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
12. Houston Texans: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
13. New York Jets: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
14. New England Patriots: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
15. Jacksonville Jaguars (Mock Trade with GB: Jaguars get No. 15, Packers get DE Josh Allen, select No. 24): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
16. Washington Commanders: Brian Branch, S, Alabama
17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
18. Detroit Lions: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
20. Seattle Seahawks: Adetomiwa Adebawore, IDL, Northwestern
21. Los Angeles Chargers: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
22. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Addison, WR, USC
23. Seattle Seahawks (Mock Trade with MIN: Seahawks get No. 23, Vikings get No. 37, No. 52): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
24. Miami Dolphins: Pick Forfeited
24. Green Bay Packers (Mock Trade with JAC: Jaguars get No. 15, Packers get DE Josh Allen, select No. 24) JAC: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
25. New York Giants: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
26. Dallas Cowboys: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
27. Arizona Cardinals (Mock Trade with BUF: Cardinals get No. 27, Bills get WR DeAndre Hopkins, No. 34): Kelee Ringo,