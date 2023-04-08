Local teenager raises more than $30,000 for pediatric cancer patients

17-year-old Sofia Rzymski has formally raised over $30,000 within the closing two years for pediatric cancer.

ABC Action News offered you to Sofia in December, highlighting her charity trip.

The teenager offered assessments for this yr’s quantity at Tampa General Hospital and John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Friday.

“It honestly means a lot,” stated Rzymski. “I have put so much hard work, and to see it actually pay off is really rewarding.”

This is all in honor of her buddy Ali Spears, who died in 2019 after a combat with leukemia.