Local couple accused of injuring toddler could face charges in 2 counties Justin Garcia, 25, and Brandy Laurel, 24, have been arrested via Bexar County sheriff’s deputies on Thursday evening on charges of harm to a kid. The sufferer is Laurel’s three-year-old son, who has suffered critical accidents that resulted in hospitalizations. The couple is accused of again and again inflicting those accidents and might face charges in two other counties. - Advertisement - The case was once first reported to San Antonio medical institution ultimate month when the toddler was once handled for his accidents. However, BCSO investigators handiest was mindful of it on May 3, when the couple introduced the kid to the medical institution once more. Medical workforce discovered that the kid had a number of critical accidents in more than a few phases of therapeutic, together with a cranium fracture. Staff on the medical institution notified Child Protective Services, which issued an order banning Laurel and Garcia from being along with her son with out supervision. The couple it appears violated that order previous this week once they confirmed up at a medical institution in Dimmitt County with the kid, who had suffered two damaged legs. The kind of accidents the toddler suffered, two separate fractures to each and every leg, have been commonplace amongst wrestlers and are ceaselessly tied to at least one specific wrestling transfer, referred to as a “Boston crab.” Without main surgical procedure, the kid would in all probability by no means be capable of stroll once more. Mary Walker, a media specialist with the Department of Family and Protective Services, mentioned that each the three-year-boy and a one-year-old kid are actually in CPS custody. According to the affidavit, the couple was once by no means ready to provide investigators any viable clarification for the way the kid was once injured. At one level, Laurel advised them he harm himself, whilst different occasions she blamed any other kid for his accidents. - Advertisement - Sheriff Javier Salazar referred to as the case “infuriating and sad” and mentioned {that a} separate investigation in Dimmitt County is being carried out, which could result in further charges there.

