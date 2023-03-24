Liverpool Could Find New Harvey Elliott In £750-p/w Teenager

Liverpool do not at all times strike gold with their academy ranks, but if they unearth a diamond it shines brighter than maximum Premier League outfits can dream of.





- Advertisement -

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the most obvious recent instance, uninspiring this season however integral to the luck beneath Jurgen Klopp, whilst membership legend Steven Gerrard and Ballon d’Or winner Michael Owen additionally plied their early life in Merseyside crimson.

The present crop of younger ability on the Kirkby academy tantalises a wealthy technology of homegrown ability, without any inside the fold tantalising prominence extra so than Mateusz Musiałowski, who will surely be having a look to emulate his peer Harvey Elliott in breaking into first-team rivalry with an emphatic bang.

- Advertisement -

FootballFanCast VIDEO OF THE DAY

Klopp should believe unleashing the Polish whiz, particularly making an allowance for the luck in offering a platform to adolescence this season; Liverpool were shoddy this time period, however the exploits of Elliott and industrious 18-year-old midfielder Stefan Bajcetic indubitably evoke a lingering optimism that the hot hurricane will bog down, leaving a golden sky painted above Anfield for the approaching years.

- Advertisement -

The subsequent off the manufacturing line may neatly be Mateusz Musialowski.





Who is Mateusz Musiałowski?

Musiałowski rose to prominence after scoring a merely sensational strike in opposition to Arsenal for Liverpool’s U18 unit in 2021, incomes reward for the innate motion of his gliding gait, breezing alongside in a fashion no longer too dissimilar to 1 Lionel Messi, who has cast a good occupation for himself.

“I just ran with the ball,” Musiałowski detailed, pensively, to Liverpool’s official website. “When I see the space, I just go for it. I have seen a lot of Lionel Messi goals like that, so I try to be like him and I want to repeat it!”

Now 19-years-old, the Pole has in all probability no longer had the season he or the ones affiliated reasonably anticipated, scoring only one objective from 15 outings for the U21s this time period, however the calibre of his ability set can’t be puzzled.

Hailed as “excellent” by way of Andy Kelly as just lately as final month, there may be it seems that a lot but to come back from the fleet-footed £750-per-week ace, who would possibly get pleasure from a chance to provoke amongst his senior friends, in all probability looking for to emulate the luck of Elliott.

Signed by way of a tribunal for £4m from Fulham in 2019, the 19-year-old dynamo has harnessed his plentiful high quality and is now a coveted member of Liverpool’s squad, valued at £53m by way of CIES Football Observatory and enjoying 40 fits beneath Klopp’s tutelage this time period.

While Elliott has essentially been deployed as a centre-midfielder this season, he commenced his occupation as an offensive flanker, and Klopp may glance to duplicate the luck with Musiałowski, who in most cases occupies roles around the entrance line.

Polish outlet Sport claimed that Klopp used the starlet within the build-up to final 12 months’s Champions League finale in opposition to Real Madrid, having a look to emulate the dribbling prowess of Vinicius Jr. and supply Alexander-Arnold with a blueprint of the best way to repel the advances, with Musiałowski obviously held in top esteem along with his ball-carrying talent.

Such flair additionally unearths a house in Elliott’s arsenal, with the teen rating some of the best 5% of midfielders throughout Europe’s large 5 leagues for revolutionary carries consistent with 90, as consistent with FBref, handiest furthering the declare that Klopp may have his subsequent phenom, expecting apt harnessing.

A participant of “ridiculous quality“, as as soon as hailed by way of Reds academy author, Lewis Bower, Musiałowski stays one among Liverpool’s brightest possibilities in contemporary reminiscence, and may but depart Anfield in rapture as he grows into his pores and skin on Merseyside.