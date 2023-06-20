Lions to reveal new alternate helmet this week, giving hints on new design in cryptic tweet

The Detroit Lions will debut an alternate helmet in 2023, which is able to make its first look this week. The franchise launched a teaser photograph for the alternate helmet reveal for June 21, shedding various clues towards what the helmet will doubtlessly seem like.

So what hints did the Lions drop for the helmet in the tweet?

Hawaiian blue Ford (the colour of the helmet)

Three silver stripes with two blue outlines (Lions number one helmets have 3 blue stripes with two small silver stripes in the center)

A registration number plate that has “ALT HMT” (shedding the alternate helmet reveal)

June 21 on the silver stripe (date of helmet reveal with background in blue and June 21 in silver)

Based on the clues, the Lions alternate helmet for 2023 will likely be blue with 3 silver stripes (principally a opposite in their present helmets). The Lions have worn a silver helmet all the way through their franchise’s historical past, but have donned a blue helmet from 1949 thru 1955. Detroit additionally wore a purple helmet in 1948, however that was once discontinued after one season.

The Lions helmet will likely be worn with the alternate “wolf grey” uniform for 2023 and with the new alternate uniform going ahead. Detroit may have new jerseys for the 2024 season and past. Team president Rod Wood showed the new jerseys for 2024.

“There will not be new uniforms in 2023,” Wood told the Detroit Free Press previous this 12 months. “I know people get over their skis on that. It takes really two years to really get it going, so Brian and a team have been kind of working with Nike, looking at uniforms that will probably be for 2024. It could be an interesting overhaul of the uniforms.”