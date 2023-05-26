Lions coach Dan Campbell says Jameson Williams is ‘miles ahead’ entering Year 2

Jameson Williams, a second-year large receiver for the Detroit Lions, has simplest performed six video games in his NFL profession and gathered simply 41 receiving yards. However, there is a rising buzz surrounding the previous Alabama celebrity, in spite of maintaining an ACL damage all through the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. Despite this, Williams was once nonetheless decided on within the first spherical of the NFL Draft only a few months later, and Detroit traded as much as the No. 12 total pick out to safe him. However, because of his knee damage, Williams was once not able to make his NFL debut till Week 13, making for a difficult begin to his rookie season.

Now, together with his damage firmly within the rearview reflect, Williams is eagerly making ready for the 2023 season. He has been impressing participants of the Lions group all through the present offseason program, and head coach Dan Campbell has been vocal in his reward for the younger receiver. “We’re already miles ahead with him,” Campbell stated of Williams to NFL.com. “We didn’t get this with him last year; he wasn’t able to do any of it. So that in itself is like, man, just to be able to build from the ground up, not the season, he’s already in…Here we go, three weeks, four weeks, you see progress. So I think that’s just it. Let’s get him better. He’s got a lot of room to grow and develop, and he needs this, this time. I think that’s what it’s about, man. We’ve got to sharpen every little thing with him, sharpen the routes, sharpen all of it — like any of the guys — but just get him as much time on task as we can at different positions.”





Williams demonstrated his deep risk talents in opposition to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14 when he stuck a 41-yard landing move. During the spring offseason program, he has been appearing important construction as a route-runner, which has stuck Coach Campbell’s consideration. “I think some of the biggest growth is just in his routes,” he stated. (*2*)

Though all indications recommend that Williams may have a breakout season in 2023, he’ll as soon as once more arrive to his teammates past due because of a suspension for violating the NFL’s playing coverage. Coach Campbell has mentioned that “when he’s gone, he’s gone,” however the workforce hopes that by means of development a robust basis for Williams all through his absence, he can hit the bottom working when he returns.