Lionel Messi says he’s joining Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami after exit from Paris Saint-Germain

MIAMI — Lionel Messi says he’s coming to Inter Miami and joining Major League Soccer.

After months of hypothesis, Messi introduced his determination Wednesday to enroll in a Miami franchise that has been led by way of any other international football icon in David Beckham since its inception however has but to make any actual splashes at the box.

That most probably will quickly exchange. One of Inter Miami’s homeowners, Jorge Mas, tweeted out a photograph of a darkly silhouetted Messi jersey in a while prior to the Argentinian nice printed his determination in interviews with Spanish news retailers Mundo Deportivo and Sport.

It was once broadly believed that Messi ultimately would select to play for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, following fellow nice and his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo to a country the place some golf equipment now are funded by way of the state’s sovereign wealth fund. Going again to Barcelona, a storied franchise that he spent maximum of his occupation with, was once any other chance.

But in spite of everything, he made the decision that stunned many. Messi is joining MLS. He mentioned within the interviews Wednesday that some ultimate main points nonetheless want to be labored out, however that he has made the decision to “continue my path” in Miami.

“After profitable the World Cup and no longer having the ability to go back to Barcelona, it was once my flip to visit the league of the United States to reside in differently,” Messi said.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner — they give that trophy annually to the best player in the world — makes his move after two years with Paris Saint-Germain. At 35, Messi has nothing left to prove in the game and filled the only significant unchecked box on his resume back in December by leading Argentina to the World Cup title.

Messi has more than 800 goals in his career, making him one of the greatest scorers in the sport’s history. In more than 17 years of representing Argentina on the international stage, he has scored 102 goals against 38 different national team opponents. He scored twice in last year’s World Cup final against France, a match that officially ended 3-3 with Argentina prevailing in penalty kicks.

He has been to the absolute mountaintop of the game.

And now he comes to MLS, and a team that is struggling — last place in the Eastern Conference, just a few days removed from the firing of coach Phil Neville (who was hand-picked by Beckham two years ago).

Messi’s decision to play in the U.S. might be the biggest boost ever for American soccer on the pro stage. Some of the game’s biggest names — Pele, Thierry Henry, Beckham himself — have come to the U.S. toward the end of their careers, but landing a player still no worse than near the pinnacle of his game and just a few months removed from hoisting a World Cup is simply huge.

