‘Like an earthquake’: Parking garage falls in NYC, killing 1

Mayor Eric Adams says one individual has been killed in the cave in of a parking garage in decrease Manhattan’s Financial District

- Advertisement -

NEW YORK — A parking garage collapsed Tuesday in decrease Manhattan’s Financial District, killing one employee, injuring 5 and crushing automobiles as concrete flooring fell on best of one another like a stack of pancakes, officers mentioned.

Bystander video confirmed automobiles striking precariously from a buckled higher deck of the three-story construction, and other folks close by described a fearsome rumbling, adopted by means of screams.

“It felt like an earthquake,” mentioned Liam Gaeta, a scholar at close by Pace University. Other scholars described seeing automobiles falling in the construction.

- Advertisement -

Officials mentioned one employee was once trapped on an higher flooring and rescued by means of a neighboring roof.

The garage caved in round 4 p.m., a couple of blocks from City Hall and the Brooklyn Bridge, and about 880 yards (0.8 km) from the New York Stock Exchange.

The cave in left the construction “completely unstable,” Mayor Eric Adams mentioned at a news convention. Firefighters needed to pull out as a result of the chance, accomplishing searches as a substitute with a drone and a robot canine, Fire Department Chief of Operations John Esposito mentioned.

- Advertisement -

The construction was once “all the way pancaked, collapsed all the way to the cellar floor,” Acting Buildings Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik mentioned.

William Flashnick, 19, was once in a Pace school room when he and a pal idea they heard an explosion and ran to a window to appear. As they opened the window, a plume of thick mud rose in the air.

When it cleared, they peered down into the car parking zone, the place automobiles had been tossed asunder and a best parking deck had cracked open.

Flashnick to start with fearful for all in their lives. One of his first ideas was once of the World Trade Center, which looms over the group.

“We freaked out. Given the historical past of this position, it’s a bit horrifying,” he mentioned.

___

Associated Press writers Jennifer Peltz, Bobby Caina Calvan, Michael R. Sisak and Deepti Hajela contributed.