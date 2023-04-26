Lightning face elimination in Thursday’s Game 5 at Toronto

In a state of outrage, the Tampa Bay Lightning are dealing with elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The three-time Eastern Conference champions are recently 3-1 down in their first-round collection towards the Toronto Maple Leafs, following consecutive defeats in extra time video games at the Amalie Arena.

The Bolts want to win Game 5 on Thursday night in Toronto to stay their playoff hopes alive. “Listen, we have to win one game,” stated Lightning’s captain, Steven Stamkos, acknowledging the significance of this sport. He added, “The fourth game is always the toughest. We’ve been on both sides. We need to battle, improve on some things from the last couple of games, and get the series back here.”

Their focal point is principally on Thursday’s sport. “It’s a do-or-die game for us,” stated the ahead, Anthony Cirelli. Nevertheless, he added his assurance of the staff’s self assurance in their skills. “This group, we know what we are capable of. We’ve been together for a long time. We have to win three, but it starts with one. Our mindset is to stick to our game plan, work hard, and be ready to go.”

The Bolts began impressively, thrashing the Leafs 7-3 in sport one. In sport 3, they have been dominant till the overall minute, and in sport 4, they have been ten mins clear of profitable. (*5*) stated Lightning’s head trainer Jon Cooper. “We haven’t felt that way. That’s something to build on. You can’t leave anything to chance now.”

However, the Lightning’s cave in in video games 3 and 4 was once uncharacteristic. In the common season, they have been remarkable. They have been 28-1-2 when taking the lead into the 3rd duration. “Scoring for us hasn’t been the issue in this series,” Cooper stated. “It’s been keeping the puck out of the net. That’s the one thing that really doesn’t take a whole lot of skill. It’s a lot of determination and battles, being in the right spots at the right time, and not cheating in your own zone.”

The Bolts had one ultimate follow consultation on Wednesday morning sooner than surroundings off to Toronto. Game 5 will happen on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Toronto.