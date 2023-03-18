Lightning alumni take stroll down Memory Lane

TAMPA, Fla. — “‘Hun! Pack up! We’re going to live in Tampa, Florida.’ She had the car gassed up so fast I couldn’t believe it to get down here.”

That’s how Terry Crisp recollects his spouse Sheila’s response to learning her husband used to be requested to be the primary head trainer in Tampa Bay Lightning historical past. He coached the group from 1992-1998.

This weekend, the Lightning are web hosting Alumni Weekend. It’s an opportunity for former gamers and coaches to relive the not-so-old days of Bolts historical past.

“It was fun. Everything was fun,” Crisp stated Friday morning. “The players that came, the ones that grew. In the last two days, I got to meet up with a bunch of the original guys that came in with us.”

Manon Rheaume could not wait to get again to Tampa Bay. She lately works within the L.A. Kings entrance workplace, however she used to be the primary lady to fit up in probably the most 4 main American sports activities when she performed for the Bolts within the 1992 preseason.

“When we played at the Fairgrounds, to now. Seeing the arena, and the city, and the people, too,” Rheaume stated with an enormous smile. “The knowledge of the game. People with the Tampa Bay Lightning t-shirts, jerseys. It’s just amazing to see how much it grew.”

Ben Bishop performed goaltender for the Lightning from 2012 to 2017. One of his fondest recollections used to be the chance to mentor Andrei Vasilevskiy, who is become probably the most easiest goalies on the planet.

“I remember when I was a young kid coming up. And the goalies that were older than I was. They were always helping me out,” Bishop defined.

The party continues Friday evening when franchise founder Phil Esposito joins former Bolts stars Vincent Lecavalier and Martin St. Louis as the primary individuals of the Tampa Bay Lightning Hall of Fame.