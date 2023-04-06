Life in prison for Texas City man convicted in deadly home invasion

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A Texas City man will serve existence in prison for his function in the killing of a man throughout a 2020 home invasion.

Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady stated that Jacob Alvarado was once sentenced on Wednesday after being discovered accountable of the homicide of 19-year-old Colton Nowak.

Prosecutors stated the deadly taking pictures came about after Alvarado and two others, Mason Perry and Sean Greeness, broke into Nowak’s home, brandished firearms and demanded cash.

Nowak retrieved his personal firearm and a violent altercation ensued in which Nowak shot all 3 of his attackers and Alvarado and Perry shot Nowak 13 instances. Nowak’s female friend was once wounded in the taking pictures however survived her accidents.

Police discovered Perry mortally wounded out of doors Nowak’s place of abode.

Officers later discovered Greeness, who have been shot, useless in the motive force’s seat of his automobile a couple of mile from the crime scene. They situated Alvarado, who sustained a gunshot wound to his neck, at a HCA Houston Emergency Room. He was once indicted for capital homicide.

During the homicide trial, which started on March 27, prosecutors argued that DNA and firearms proof confirmed that Alvarado fired at Nowak 14 instances throughout the home invasion. They additionally offered proof from Perry’s mobile phone. In a textual content message dialog the day sooner than the home invasion, Perry and Alvarado mentioned the theft and deliberate to zip-tie Nowak’s palms and toes, and extra deliberate that if Nowak went for his gun, they’d shoot him.

The jury deliberated for 3 hours sooner than discovering Alvarado accountable of capital homicide.

Because Alvarado was once 17 when he shot Nowak, he was once no longer eligible for the demise penalty, and was once sentenced to existence in prison with the potential for parole. Alvarado will have to serve no less than 40 years of the existence sentence sooner than he’s eligible for parole.