LGBTQ clothing store proud to be in Ybor

YBOR CITY, Fla. — Ybor City has frequently been referred to as Gaybor as a result of all of the LGBTQ-owned companies. Unfortunately, lots of the ones companies have closed over time. However, there’s one clothing store that’s main the comeback.

Bulge Apparel not too long ago gained Watermark’s Wave Award for Tampa Bay’s Favorite Hidden Gem.

Tucked away on thirteenth Street, throughout from trolley forestall quantity 4, proprietor PJ Salas mentioned his clothing store might be small, however the have an effect on it’s making is very large.

“Ybor lost a lot of its businesses during COVID, it used to be known as Gaybor and we were about 15 businesses strong. Now there is only three of us, so there is a growth opportunity; we’re filling a void,” mentioned Salas.

Salas sought after to supply a place the place up-and-coming designers had a spot to show off their abilities.

“Ninety percent of my merchandise is from small businesses, LGBTQ, minority-owned, women-owned, Black-owned,” mentioned Salas.

Designer Michael Murray is ecstatic to see his shorts on their cabinets.

“It was a great way to compliment everything I was already doing and grow,” mentioned Murray.

While upstairs, as soon as a social living room for cigar rollers a century in the past is now a secure house for LGBTQ performers.

“We have done several shows here and they’ve been a complete blast and they’ve been able to give a lot of entertainers, who maybe don’t get the spotlight in other areas, this is their chance to shine,” mentioned Morgan Le Shade program coordinator with Bulge Apparel.

Bulge Apparel couldn’t be extra delighted concerning the Pride Parade marching inside toes in their entrance door.

“We are the only gay apparel store. People do come in, so we have lots of pride apparel, we have rainbow apparel, and you have to get it now because we are running out; it’s happening fast,” mentioned Salas.

For extra information on Bulge Apparel, cross to BulgeTampaBay.com.