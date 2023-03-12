LEGISLATIVE ROUNDUP: Texas Senate bill target gun show loophole | News

AUSTIN — A Texas Senate bill objectives to near the gun show loophole.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Uvalde Democrat, was once joined via folks of Uvalde college capturing sufferers Tuesday when he launched his ultimate slate of gun-related law. It comprises remaining the gun show loophole, banning increasing bullets, improving gun garage and protection necessities and requiring lifestyles with out parole for college shooters.

- Advertisement -

“These (Uvalde families) are here asking for common-sense gun safety solutions. They’re not asking for the moon and stars,” Gutierrez mentioned.

Senate Bill 1726 would shut the gun show loophole. It in particular calls for gun show distributors and promoters to behavior background exams prior to finishing the sale of any firearm with an exception for peace officials and those that are approved to hold. It additionally calls for gun show distributors to handle gross sales information.

Gutierrez mentioned this can be a way to stay criminals from buying firearms unchecked.

- Advertisement -

“This is an easy bill to pass,” Gutierrez mentioned. “We allow people to go into these gun shows and buy as many AR-15s as they want, without any ID, without anything.”

Andi Turner, with the Second Amendment Society of Texas, mentioned expenses that goal to near the gun show loopholes are an answer searching for an issue.

According to a 2019 U.S. Department of Justice survey, gun presentations and flea markets are the supply of lower than 1% of firearms focused on crimes nationally.

- Advertisement -

“I think this is just grasping at straws,” Turner mentioned. “Honestly, what we need is the truth-in-sentencing law.”

That will require a convicted person who makes use of a firearm of their crime to finish the whole lot in their sentence with out choices for parole or credit.

Another bill, SB 1738, was once really helpful via Brett Cross, father of Uvalde sufferer Uziyah Garcia. It requires the automated suspension of regulation enforcement in touch within the capturing of a kid.

Cross held a 10-day protest outdoor the Uvalde college district development, tough solutions and movements after a sequence of missteps via regulation enforcement was once published.

SB 1738 will require any regulation enforcement officer in a child-involved capturing be right away positioned underneath administrative depart or suspension till the development will also be investigated via an unbiased company. The officer could also be terminated, suspended or disciplined if use of pressure was once unjustified or the officer did not intrude to forestall the demise of a kid, the bill states.

“It’s just common sense,” Cross mentioned.

While now not associated with expenses laid out Tuesday, state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, an Austin Democrat, and Gutierrez mentioned additionally they strengthen a bill filed via state Sen. Joan Huffman, a Houston Republican, associated with background exams for adolescence.

That bill, SB 728, calls for the reporting of psychological well being and highbrow incapacity information of the ones age 16 and older to the federal firearm background provider. It was once filed to check the state with new federal rules.

“(The law is) meant to make the background checks more thorough and hence make our communities and schools safer,” Huffman mentioned.

“We’ve got a step in the right direction, but it’s not enough,” Gutierrez mentioned. “We need to do more. We need to do a tremendous amount more.”

Gutierrez, Eckhardt and state Sen. Jose Menendez, a San Antonio Democrat, filed a complete of 21 Uvalde-inspired expenses – 21 expenses for the 21 lives misplaced.

“If any Republican wants to take a piece of legislation that we filed and make it their own, that’s fine. There’s no pride of authorship here. We just need to do what’s right for kids, (and) we need to do what’s right for Texans,” Gutierrez mentioned.

Bill would repair Planned Parenthood investment

A bill filed just lately within the Texas Senate would repair taxpayer investment for Planned Parenthood. Other expenses would make bigger Medicaid protection of contraceptives.

Senate Bill 1314, filed via state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, an Austin Democrat, would re-qualify Planned Parenthood to obtain state and federal investment for reproductive well being products and services.

“Texans have lost access to critical life-saving care after Planned Parenthood was excluded from federal Medicaid and other essential family planning programs,” mentioned Wendy Davis, a former state senator and senior adviser to Planned Parenthood Texas Votes.

She mentioned state lawmakers have excluded Planned Parenthood from state investment as it was once an abortion supplier. However, the group not supplies that provider in Texas following the U.S. Supreme Court choice to finish federal abortion protections closing summer time.

Davis added that earlier legislative choices have additionally lower investment via two-thirds for cheap reproductive well being products and services, very similar to what is supplied at Planned Parenthood.

This lower in investment has compelled one-fourth of girls’s well being clinics to near or get rid of circle of relatives making plans products and services around the state, she mentioned.

“We hear a lot of rhetoric about improving the lives of Texans from the folks in charge. Well, if the state of Texas is actually serious about improving health outcomes for the people in this state, they should remove any and all restrictions from Planned Parenthood’s participation in family planning programs,” Davis mentioned.

She added that she believed Texas political leaders’ refusal to grant Planned Parenthood investment is their “blatant attempt to shut Planned Parenthood down for good.”

“But here’s the thing, in this legislative session and beyond, Planned Parenthood in Texas will do as it has always done. We’ll be fighting for every single Texan who needs comprehensive, non-judgmental reproductive and sexual health care services,” Davis mentioned.

Eckhardt mentioned that whilst she has now not won any strengthen from the Republican majority at the bill, she nonetheless feels she will have to check out.

“We’ve got to keep working at it,” Eckhardt mentioned. “Irrespective of what the political probabilities are, the reality requires us to continue trying to influence both their hearts and minds to serve Texans rather than denying them.”

Rally requires finish to Texas border venture

Dozens of folks collected on the Texas Capitol Saturday urging lawmakers to finish the Texas border venture referred to as Operation Lone Star.

“When we have a governor that takes money away from services that are needed, like health care, education, housing, and puts that money into unnecessary operations like Operation Lone Star, that is a disservice to every single Texan,” mentioned Betty Camargo, state methods director for the Border Network for Human Rights.

Operation Lone Star is the state funded army operation at the Texas-Mexico border. Launched in March 2021, the operation has value the state just about $5 billion in its effort to handle unlawful immigration and drug trafficking.

In that point, Texas has deployed 1000’s of National Guardsmen to the border in addition to allotted investment to construct its personal border wall.

Gov. Greg Abbott has touted the efforts, calling on lawmakers to offer further investment to stay the operation going. Lawmakers have lately allocated an extra $4.6 billion of their biennial price range to proceed the venture for any other two years.

Abbott has mentioned loss of federal strengthen has compelled Texas to take issues into their very own palms.

“Doing more to secure our border is an emergency item this session,” Abbott mentioned. “Texans are furious about the lawlessness caused by Biden’s open border policies, and they should be.”

Fernando Garcia, govt director of Border Network for Human Rights, mentioned he believes that the billions of greenbacks being directed to the border may just and will have to be higher used somewhere else, in particular in impoverished communities around the state.

He added that he believes OLS exacerbates what he mentioned is an wrong narrative that immigrants most effective take from the rustic, slightly than center of attention on what they convey.

“We are a nation of immigrants and we need to recognize that immigration is a natural, social and economic process that builds America,” Garcia mentioned. “Immigrants contribute to the state of Texas much more than they take away.”

Advocates additionally driven for House Bill 1869, which might create the fitting to a provisional motive force’s allow for undocumented immigrants. Currently, one wishes evidence of citizenship or lawful presence with a view to download a license.

They argue that riding is a need in Texas. Without a capability to procure a license, immigrants are placing themselves in peril each time they pass to the grocer, drop their youngsters off in school or pressure to paintings.