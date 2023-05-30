Legislative leaders announce prosecution team after Paxton impeachment | Texas

(The Center Square) – After receiving the Articles of Impeachment for Attorney General Ken Paxton on Sunday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who leads the Senate, said that his chamber “will follow its constitutional duty.”

He announced the creation of a committee to govern the process: a Special Committee to Recommend Rules and Procedures for Court of Impeachment. He also announced the seven members he chose to develop proposed rules and procedures for the trial.

They include Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, to chair the committee and Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, D-McAllen, as vice chair.

Other members include Sens. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, Pete Flores, R-Pleasanton, Joan Huffman, R-Houston, Phil King, R-Weatherford, and Royce West, D-Dallas.

The Senate will meet on June 20 to consider the rules they propose.

The House also announced the 12 members who will act as impeachment managers, all of whom were appointed by Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont. Combined, they include seven Republicans and five Democrats, all of whom voted to impeach the attorney general.

The managers include all members of the House General Investigating Committee: its chair, Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, and co-chair, Rep. Ann Johnson, D-Houston, as well as Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, David Spiller, R-Jacksboro, and Oscar Longoria, D-Mission.

The rest of the managers include Reps. Jeff Leach, R-Allen, Morgan Meyer, R-Dallas, Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park, Cody Vasut, R-Angleton, Terry Canales, D-Edinburg, Erin Gámez, D-Brownsville, and Joe Moody, D-El Paso.

At a press conference on Monday, Murr said, “This is a solemn process that all of us take very seriously. This is about facts and the evidence. It is not about politics.”

However, the Republican Party of Texas, AG Paxton and others argue the exact opposite. They maintain the impeachment proceedings are a sham, illegal, and “profoundly unjust.” An outside law firm also found that Paxton didn’t break laws or violate procedures.

The 88th Legislature, led by Phelan, sent shockwaves throughout Texas after 121 members impeached an attorney general for the first time in Texas history after the GIC filed 20 articles of impeachment. The action has angered conservatives and some of the more than 8 million voters who reelected Paxton to a third term last November.

Only two other times in Texas history has any elected official been impeached, a sitting governor in 1917, Gov. James Ferguson, and a state judge in 1975, Judge O.P. Carrillo.