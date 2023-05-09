Legendary former Louisville coach Denny Crum, who led the Cardinals to two national championships, dies at 86





The University of Louisville is mourning the passing of considered one of its maximum vital and cherished coaches in Cardinals historical past, Denny Crum. He died on Tuesday at the age of 86 at his house. Crum has been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame and is known as considered one of the maximum influential coaches in school basketball historical past. He led the Louisville Cardinals to national championships in 1980 and 1986. The 1980 victory used to be led by way of the “Doctors of Dunk” moniker and the petrifying presence of Darrell Griffith. 1986 used to be thank you to the poised play of freshman “Never Nervous” Pervis Ellison.

Crum used to be the head coach at the University of Louisville for 30 seasons and held a .696 profitable share and received 675 out of his 970 video games. He guided Louisville to six Final Fours (1972, 1975, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1986), which had the program constantly ranked extremely throughout maximum of his time. He made Louisville’s declare as a top-10 all-time program in males’s school basketball simple.

Responding to the unhappy news, Cardinals Coach Kenny Payne issued a observation, announcing, “Today is a sad day for me personally, as well as the basketball world. My thoughts go through all the lessons that he taught, not just to me, but every player he ever came in contact with. Those lessons are still relevant today. We were so blessed to have him in our lives. He was a true treasure who gave so much to the university and the community. We must keep his memory alive. My prayers go out to his family and especially Susan. He is in a better place. Rest in peace Coach. You touched so many. Well done.”

Crum’s legacy in basketball used to be cemented in 1994 when he earned induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Louisville went to the NCAA Tournament in 23 of Crum’s 30 seasons, and at the time of his retirement, the handiest coaches with extra Final Four appearances than him had been arguably the 3 largest coaches in the historical past of the game: John Wooden, Dean Smith, and Mike Krzyzewski.

Crum used to be a local of California, born on March 2, 1937, in San Fernando. He started his collegiate ties at a lesser-known college that used to be not up to a decade previous at the time, Clarence W. Pierce School of Agriculture, which later modified its identify to Los Angeles Pierce College. Crum transferred after two years to UCLA, the place he performed underneath the



