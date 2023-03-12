Leeds must immediately ditch Luke Ayling

- Advertisement -

Leeds United two times got here from in the back of the previous day to assert crucial level in opposition to Brighton and Hove Albion, and while the display was once stolen through Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling stood out for the entire flawed causes.

The two attackers in the end looked as if it would display glimpses of a go back to their most sensible shape, and in spite of the previous tapping into his personal web at one level, they performed their position in halting the marauding Seagulls who had appeared unstoppable below Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian has have compatibility into their device comfortably since taking on from Graham Potter, proceeding to utilise a few of their lesser-known abilities to surprise the Premier League.

Yesterday marked but some other stellar show from Kaoru Mitoma particularly, who terrorised the aforementioned right-back together with his tempo and trickery.

It was once at all times sure to be a difficult recreation for the aging talisman, however the Japan global was once relentless in his want to rip him inside of out. As such, it generally is a take-heed call for Javi Gracia to most likely now glance to Rasmus Kristensen for long term suits when protecting in opposition to wingers of Mitoma’s ilk.

How did Luke Ayling play in opposition to Brighton?

Featuring for the entire recreation and captaining the aspect, the 31-year-old’s 6.3 score was once the second-worst of someone at the pitch as he was once dribbled previous two times and received simply two of his seven competed duels (by means of Sofascore).

Meanwhile, Mitoma recorded three key passes and created two large possibilities, enjoying an enormous position in either one of the objectives.

For the primary, he peeled off on the again post as his header discovered the unfastened guy within the field, while the second one he drove to the out of doors and his devastating supply may simplest be put into Leeds’ personal web.

Journalist Graham Smyth even took to Twitter to focus on one specific duration of play, the place he arrange a kind of previous possibilities that most likely will have to were scored: “Brighton should be ahead again. Mitoma in behind Ayling, left him for dead, pulls it back and Mac Allister sidefoots wide from near the penalty spot. Golden opportunity.”

Although Mitoma will terrorise a variety of defenders, most likely this actual time out could have proven Gracia that Ayling is most likely no longer the person to steer them into the run-in.





His performances on the again finish of closing season serve to reinforce this after his moderately ridiculous crimson card in opposition to Arsenal.

The £20k-per-week stalwart was once proven up the previous day through a most sensible winger, and it will now pave the way in which for Kristensen to in the end get his likelihood below the brand new boss.