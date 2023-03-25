Leeds Had A Transfer Disaster On £1m “Legend”

Leeds United’s monetary difficulties within the early 2000s have been well-documented, and this woe translated into their devastating fall from grace.





- Advertisement -

In what gave the look of an immediate, the Whites went from Champions League semi-finalists and Premier League challengers to relegation fodder, culminating of their 2004 hunch into the Championship.

During this era, in a determined try to stability the books, many in their most sensible belongings have been offered at a cut-price as different most sensible golf equipment got here circling round their sinking send.

- Advertisement -

FootballFanCast VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

They noticed alternatives to select on the bones of this mistaken establishment that held no bargaining energy, and as such their competitors necessarily took what they sought after.

- Advertisement -

This didn’t finish with their relegation regardless that, as a yr after then-manager Kevin Blackwell oversaw one in all their maximum irritating gross sales as academy graduate Aaron Lennon left for Tottenham Hotspur. Whilst his departure on my own stung, the tiny charge paid best served to additional twist the knife into their gaping monetary wound.





How a lot did Aaron Lennon price Tottenham Hotspur?

Having scored best once for the Yorkshire outfit, the 5 foot 5 winger had nonetheless captured the eye of their first season in the second one department. His electrical tempo and fast ft made him a risk to any full-back, so it used to be unsurprising to peer him coveted by way of the likes of Spurs.

However, as a result of their aforementioned fiscal deficiencies, the Lilywhites would best must phase with £1m to safe this diminutive speedster.

Given how necessary the 35-year-old turned into for them, a staple of the Premier League, marks simply how large of a blow this grew to become out to be. Lennon would move directly to function 364 occasions for Spurs, scoring 30 and helping 79.

Such used to be his affect on now not simply this membership however the league as a complete, journalist Joao Vitor Castanheira branded him a “legend” regardless of only winning a sole EFL Cup.

He in reality used to be in a position to the impressive, with fellow journalist Alasdair Gold reminiscing on the times when the winger can be “tearing defences to shreds with his pace” prior to completing issues off with a stunner; or as creator Ian Mitchelmore put it, an “absolute beauty“.

A nomadic determine who’s now synonymous with the English most sensible flight, Lennon would additionally move directly to play for Everton and Burnley while changing into a true pioneer within the psychological well being sphere inside the game.

His paintings off and on the pitch has made him a real cult hero determine at each membership he has graced, however Leeds have the suitable to really feel the toughest performed by way of given the way through which he used to be snatched from them best to be changed into a legend for everybody however them.