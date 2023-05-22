LeBron James won’t allow the Lakers to get swept, plus other best bets for Monday





🔥 The Hot Ticket

Nuggets at Lakers, 8:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN

Latest Odds: Los Angeles Lakers -150

Key Trend: LeBron James hasn’t ever been swept in a playoff sequence.

The Pick: Lakers (-155)

There are logical causes for this play and tinfoil hat conspiracy causes. I’ll get started with the good judgment. I’ve by no means doubted that Denver is the higher staff on this sequence. I’ve felt Denver has been the best staff in the West just about the complete season. They were considered one of the maximum underrated groups in the league from a playing point of view, however I’m lovely pleased with the Nuggets (+1800) price ticket I were given prior to the season started, so I’m thankful for it.

However, whilst Denver is healthier than Los Angeles, I don’t assume that it’s such a lot higher that the Lakers will fail to win a sport in the sequence. While Game 3 went Denver’s manner, it can be crucial to remember the fact that the Nuggets were terrible on the highway all 12 months.

The Nuggets had been a flamethrower Saturday evening. They hit 17 threes and shot 41.5% from past the arc. During the common season, Denver shot 39% from 3 at house when compared to best 36.7% on the highway. In the playoffs, it were 40.2% at house to 35.5% on the highway till Saturday evening. Meanwhile, the Lakers had been 10/32 from 3, and anytime your opponent hits seven extra threes than you do in a sport, you’re more than likely going to lose. The undeniable fact that the Lakers saved it as shut as they did speaks to their self-control. Finally, LeBron James hasn’t ever been swept in the playoffs. As a Chicagoan and Michael Jordan GOAT believer, I might revel in not anything greater than seeing it occur. But it is only so onerous to imagine it’ll.

OK, tinfoil hat time…it gave the impression as though the NBA used to be making an attempt to rig Game 3! The calls from the officers had been mind-boggling from time to time, however the Nuggets overcame it with capturing. Do we imagine that the NBA won’t do the whole thing it will probably to lengthen this sequence? Based on what we noticed from the Celtics Sunday evening, the Eastern Conference Finals glance completed. So, if the Nuggets sweep the Lakers this night and the Heat sweep the Celtics the next day, there shall be 8 days of no NBA playoff video games prior to the NBA Finals start on June 1. That is a large number of downtime, which you don’t want all the way through your marquee match.

I don’t see the Lakers shedding this night.

Here is what SportsLine is announcing about the sport: The Projection Model does now not like anything else this night, however there are many performs our SportsLine mavens are sharing.

💰 The Picks

USATSI 🏀 NBA

The Pick: Lonnie Walker Over 7.5 Points (-115) — OK, this is an automated prop I’ve been preserving to myself (sorry), however since there’s a sturdy probability this shall be the Lakers’ ultimate house sport of the 12 months, I’m able to proportion it: Lonnie Walker’s utilization has been off-and-on all the way through the season, however the one consistent has been he rankings issues at house. Including the playoffs, Walker has performed 30 video games at house this season. He has scored a minimum of 8 issues in 22 of them. That contains all 5 house video games Walker has performed in the postseason. He completed with 9 issues in Game 3 and hit the over in this prop (it used to be 6.5) with over part the 2nd quarter left. In the playoffs, he’s averaging 11.4 issues consistent with sport at house when compared to 3.0 on the highway. He averaged 13.1 at house and 10.5 on the highway in the common season. It has felt like stealing this complete postseason.

⚾ MLB

Dodgers at Braves, 7:20 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

The Pick: Matt Olson Over 0.5 Hits (-238) — Friday used to be the first time I publicly shared the hit prop I’ve been having luck with, and Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki received it for us temporarily, getting a success in his first at-bat. Hopefully, Matt Olson can do the identical for us this night. Olson is slashing .364/.440/.818 over the remaining week, with two homers and 4 doubles. He may be slated to face a righty this night in Los Angeles’ Gavin Stone. Olson hasn’t ever confronted Stone prior to, however he’s hitting .270 this season in opposition to righties when compared



