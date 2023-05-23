LeBron James says he’ll consider retirement this offseason

Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ season-ending loss to the Denver Nuggets within the Western Conference Finals, LeBron James spoke to newshounds and shared that he’s unsure about whether or not he’s going to proceed his basketball profession.

James' twentieth season within the NBA has come to an in depth with the Game 4 loss to the Nuggets, and it would imply the top of his profession as neatly.

After the sport, the 38-year-old mentioned that he has a lot to consider on the subject of his basketball long term. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, James later showed his concept procedure, citing his retirement as an opportunity within the offseason forward.

If James comes to a decision to retire this offseason, it will be slightly surprising. This is because of the truth that the four-time NBA champion signed a two-year extension with the Lakers throughout the previous offseason that can stay him underneath contract till the 2023-24 season, and it features a participant choice for the next yr.

Furthermore, James has discussed his want to play along his son, Bronny James, a lot of occasions. Bronny just lately signed to play school basketball on the University of Southern California. After completing his freshman yr throughout the 2023-24 season, he's going to be eligible to go into the 2024 NBA Draft, which is similar time his father may turn into a unfastened agent.

“Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point,” James advised Jason Lloyd of The Athletic throughout the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland ultimate yr.

However, with Bronny nonetheless a yr clear of probably getting into the league, there's a chance that James may sit down out or play an abbreviated model of the 2023-24 season.