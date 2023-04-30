LeBron James appears to fire back at Dillon Brooks on social media after Lakers eliminate Grizzlies

After a surprising 125-85 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies that sealed their first-round collection win in six video games, LeBron James nonetheless wasn’t completed punking Dillon Brooks.

On social media the day after the sport, James threw jabs at Brooks, which is strange for him right through playoffs. On Instagram, he made a remark about Brooks “poking bears” and referred to as out the Lakers’ celebrity following Memphis’ Game 2 victory.

- Advertisement -

On Twitter, James quoted Jay-Z’s ‘Trouble,’ sending a not-so-subtle message.

During Game 2, James and Brooks had an altercation on court docket, and Brooks referred to as out James, asking him to drop 40 issues on him. Brooks then proceeded to name James “old” in his postgame convention. Brooks struggled to achieve double-digits in each and every of the final 4 video games of the collection and shot handiest 30% from the sphere. The Grizzlies went on to lose 3 in their final 4 video games, and Brooks handiest scored ten issues in Game 6.

On the similar day, Brooks deleted all of his posts on Instagram.