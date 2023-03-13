Leaked Audio Recording Could Lead To Investigation Of FISD Trustees

State Representative Matt Shaheen announced on March 13, 2023 that he requested the Texas Education Agency (TEA) launch a formal investigation into three Frisco ISD school board members.

According to Shaheen’s office, Renee Archambault, Dynette Davis and Debbie Gillespie, who denied any wrongdoing, are the board members in question. A recent leaked audio recording shows the members holding “an illicit meeting” about delaying the placement of a transgender bathroom-related item in an effort to “silence conservative parents.”

“I have grave concerns about the Trustee’s conduct and the serious nature of this meeting,” Shaheen said. “The trustees’ commentary in the recording demonstrates a complete lack of concern for parental concerns and seems to violate Frisco ISD’s Board Operating Procedures and Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Ethics for School Board Members.”

According to the Dallas Morning News, Davis said the November meeting, was held at a Frisco coffee shop and was not secretive, undisclosed or with a leftist group. Rather, the trustees met with a “concerned group of parents” who had questions after the district approved a bathroom policy for trans students.

Shaheen claimed the meeting was a violation of Frisco ISD’s own board operating procedures “in an effort to bypass serious concerns of their community regarding the safety and well-being of young girls on district property.”

The recording was posted online by a conservative website that claimed the trustees met to ensure their “leftist agenda has an eternal hold on Frisco ISD’s children.”

Texas laws consider it a crime to record an audio conversation in person or over the phone if the parties have a reasonable expectation of privacy. But, in public, there may not be a reasonable expectation of privacy “but the legality of a specific recording will depend on the circumstances,” according to the Texas State Law Library.

“I look forward to the TEA providing clarification on this important matter to ensure these Frisco ISD School Board Members are in compliance with applicable laws, rules, policies and governance procedures, and that parents have a voice in their children’s education”, Shaheen said in a statement.

Local Profile reached out to FISD for comment but did not receive a response prior to publishing.