Leadership Frisco Class 26 To Host Fundraiser At The Colony Topgolf

Leadership Frisco Class 26 has introduced that it’s going to host a fundraiser match, “Fore Frisco”, subsequent month on the Topgolf venue in The Colony, Texas.

The upcoming match will likely be elevating cash in reinforce of 2 Frisco nonprofits — Frisco Flyers and Lone Star Abilities Network — that enhance the standard of lifestyles for households with kids and adults with particular wishes.

Frisco Flyers is a Special Olympics program that objectives to enhance the lives of people with particular wishes thru interplay and process, whilst Lone Star Abilities Network provides reinforce to other folks with disabilities and their households, through offering instructional, social, and leisure sources.

“Generous donors and Leadership Frisco Class 26’s Fore Frisco event will allow our nonprofit to expand needed services to those with diverse abilities in our community,” mentioned Melanie Neystel, a member of the manager board of Lone Star Abilities Network.

Leadership Frisco is a nine-month group management program subsidized through the Frisco Chamber of Commerce. As a part of this system, every magnificence chooses and completes a mission that advantages Frisco.

“The funds received will go toward supporting our mission by funding those with disabilities in the areas of vocational skills and job placement; safety and security; advocacy and community awareness; and recreational, educational, and social engagement opportunities,” Neystel mentioned.

For Leadership Frisco Class 26’s mission, they made up our minds at the Fore Frisco fundraiser. The magnificence was once impressed to move thru with the initiative after visiting a number of native nonprofits and finding out about explicit wishes locally.

“From the start, the goal for our class project was to benefit the city of Frisco in a meaningful way,” mentioned Sharon White, co-lead of Leadership Frisco Class 26. “This event is our shared commitment to the Leadership Frisco program, our deserving beneficiaries, and each other.”

To check in for the development, or to inquire about sponsorship alternatives, head over to the Fore Frisco event page.