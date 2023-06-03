Lawsuit alleging ex-deputy falsified arrest report settled for $250K

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A lawsuit filed through a Washington oyster farmer accusing a former county deputy of falsifying an arrest report and urging an individual to lie all the way through a domestic-violence investigation has been settled for $250,000.

Gerardo Rodarte, the landlord of Samish Gold Seafoods, sued Skagit County and previous deputy Joseph Gutierrez in 2020, after Rodarte used to be acquitted through a jury of domestic-violence attack fees, The Seattle Times reported.

The fees have been in response to the deputy’s sworn remark and stories. Court paperwork display Gutierrez, who used to be fired in 2018 over allegations of getting intercourse whilst on accountability and failing to help different officials all the way through a prison break out, refused to testify at trial.

Rodarte’s lawsuit alleged that Gutierrez conspired with Rodarte’s niece, who used to be additionally an oyster farm worker, to falsely accuse her uncle of assaulting her in trade for lend a hand along with her immigration standing.

The niece referred to as the Sheriff’s Office on June 7, 2017, and claimed she have been assaulted through Rodarte. Gutierrez spoke back and arrested Rodarte, regardless of his claims and statements from his spouse that the niece attacked him, biting his thumb and hitting him within the head with a phone handset, consistent with the lawsuit and different paperwork filed in U.S. District Court.

Rodarte claimed in his lawsuit that, whilst taking him to prison, Gutierrez met his niece and instructed her “they needed to change their story because it did not fit the evidence, and that they had to fix it so it looked real,” consistent with the paperwork.

He claimed Gutierrez took photos of the niece’s neck, which confirmed bruising and marks that were not there prior to now. U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein in a 2021 ruling denied Gutierrez’s movement to brush aside the fabrication and false-evidence declare and ordered it to continue to trial.

Rodarte’s spouse, Fabiola Higareda Hernandez, additionally signed a sworn affidavit claiming Gutierrez had falsified statements attributed to her in his arrest report.

Gutierrez appealed Rothstein’s choice to the ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. An appeals courtroom panel in January upheld Rothstein’s trial choice.

As for damages, the appeals judges wrote, “We have held that it ‘is virtually self-evident’ that ‘there is a clearly established constitutional right not to be subjected to criminal charges on the basis of false evidence deliberately fabricated by the government.’”

Rodarte’s lawsuit alleges a clam harvest price $500,000 he had farmed the day of his arrest spoiled whilst he used to be incarcerated.

The Skagit County Attorney’s Office, which represented Gutierrez, didn’t reply to a telephone message from the newspaper looking for remark at the agreement.