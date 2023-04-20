Lawmakers say billion dollars estimate for migrants puts strain on Illinois’ health care system | Illinois

(The Center Square) – Calling it a fiscal emergency, some Republican lawmakers are highlighting the costs of providing taxpayer-funded health care for foreign nationals in Illinois.

Citing a report by Health Care and Family Services, state Rep. Norine Hammond, R-Macomb, said since there is no federal match for treating immigrants, the state of Illinois will have to pick up an enormous tab.

“The HFS report shows a dramatic growth in undocumented immigrant participation, which will require nearly a billion dollars in general revenue funds to support this program in fiscal year 2024,” Hammond said during a Thursday news conference.

The report estimates for 2024, there will be an additional 108,400 undocumented immigrants needing care, far exceeding earlier estimates.

The report also showed that in 2020, the Health Care Benefits for Immigrant Seniors program exceeded its appropriation in the first month of implementation.

State Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, is introducing a measure that would do two things, one of which would allow for an audit of the program.

“The second is a moratorium that needs to begin immediately,” Spain said. “We have to push the pause button. We cannot accept any further enrollments into this program.”

State Sen. Omar Aquino, D-Chicago, said Illinois has been a trendsetter in providing health care to all. He told The Center Square that he is not too sure about the numbers in the report.

“In terms of reacting to numbers that we are not quite certain that they are accurate is a little premature,” Aquino said.

Hammond said the billion dollar estimate could better be used to address the challenges in the Department of Children and Family Services, or to address the substantial workforce shortages at the state’s nursing homes, among other uses.

Greg Bishop contributed to this report.