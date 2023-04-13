Thursday, April 13, 2023
Lawmakers Pass 6-Week Abortion Limit | Headlines

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida House on Thursday gave ultimate approval to a invoice that will save you abortions after six weeks of being pregnant, putting in a showdown on the state Supreme Court that might decide the way forward for abortion rights in Florida.



