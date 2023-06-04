Lawmakers concerned about growing tensions with China





Several lawmakers have not too long ago voiced apprehension about the escalating traces between the United States and China. In an effort to diffuse the stress, most sensible officers from the Biden management traveled to Beijing ultimate weekend. The lawmakers are frightened about how the tensions would possibly have an effect on the connection between the 2 international locations, and the possible penalties of any more escalation. The state of affairs stays unstable and unpredictable, inflicting alarm amongst govt officers and most people. To keep knowledgeable about any breaking news or tendencies associated with this factor, customers would possibly turn on browser notifications for reside occasions, unique reporting, and the newest updates.

