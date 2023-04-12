Law enforcement officials make 30 weekly arrests | Texas News

The arrest data made to be had via The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does now not imply the person known has been convicted of a criminal offense. All individuals arrested are blameless till confirmed in charge in a court docket of regulation.

Local regulation enforcement made 30 arrests between Monday, April 3 and Sunday, April 9. They are as follows:

Monday, April 3

Dallas Berger Raines, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested through the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on warrant for violation of probation unauthorized use of a automobile.

LaVonne Lopez Galvan, 38, Inez, arrested through Point Comfort Police Department (PCPD) on warrants for bond forfeiture robbery of carrier in an quantity equivalent to or more than $100 however not up to $750, bail leaping with failure to seem, bond forfeiture robbery of assets in an quantity equivalent to or more than $100 however not up to $750 and failure to seem.

Juan Adolfo Robledo, 40, Palacios, arrested through CCSO on warrants for failure to seem and no motive force’s license.

Rocio Isabel Robles, 39, Port O’Connor, arrested through Seadrift Police Department (SPD) for ownership of a prohibited substance or merchandise in a correctional facility and ownership of a managed substance penalty team 1/1-b in an quantity not up to one gram and on a warrant for robbery not up to $100 and no legitimate insurance coverage.

Stacey Annette Solis, 27, Victoria, arrested through CCSO on warrants for dashing 75 mph in a 55 mph zone and riding with an invalid license class-c.

Tuesday, April 4

Saul Adan Becerra, 24, Edingburg, arrested through CCSO on warrants for dashing and failure to seem.

Javier Flores, 34, Alton, arrested through CCSO on warrants for violation of probation riding whilst intoxicated, bond forfeiture ownership of a managed substance to wit cocaine.

Paula Lorraine Hickle, 38, New Braunfels, arrested through CCSO for riding whilst intoxicated with an open alcohol container.

(*30*) Dwayne Innerarity, 56, Port Lavaca, arrested through CCSO on warrants for indecent attack and the acquisition/furnish alcohol to a minor.

Edward Melik James, 21, Port Lavaca, arrested through Port Lavaca Police Department (PLPD) for robbery of assets in an quantity equivalent to or more than $750 however not up to $2,500 enhanced if at trial.

Kevin Duong Nguyen, 27, Seadrift, arrested through CCSO for a category C attack circle of relatives violence.

Kyle Wade See, 29, Seadrift, arrested through CCSO on a warrant and for violation of probation for evading arrest or detention with a automobile.

Doryian Ray Trevino, 25, Port Lavaca, arrested through CCSO on warrants for racing or contesting whilst dashing, working a motor automobile with mistaken, fictitious, altered or obscured registration number plate, and failure to seem.

Yvonne Gonzalez Trevino, 48, Corpus Christi, arrested through CCSO on a warrant for robbery of assets equivalent to or more than $100, however not up to $750.

Wednesday, April 5

Mauricio Juarez, 23, Victoria, arrested through PLPD on a warrant for responsibility on putting an unattended automobile.

Juan Torres Jr, 51, Port Lavaca, arrested through PLPD for ownership of a managed substance penalty team 1/1-b in an quantity not up to one gram and on warrants for legal mischief with intent to impair or interrupt a public carrier, perform a automobile with an expired registration number plate or registration, failure to deal with monetary duty first offense, two counts of failure to seem and two counts of failure to show motive force’s license.

Thursday, April 6

Jeffery David Arredondo, 45, Port Lavaca, arrested through PLPD for legal trespassing.

Brianna Jayde Esquivel, 17, Port Lavaca, arrested through CCSO for ownership of a managed substance penalty team 2 in an quantity better or equivalent to at least one gram however not up to 4 grams.

Ceygan Bree Gohmert, 19, Cuero, arrested through PCPD on warrants for ownership of a managed substance penalty team 2 in an quantity not up to two grams and ownership of marijuana in an quantity not up to two oz..

Anthony Emanuel Juarez, 17, Port Lavaca, arrested through CCSO on two counts of ownership of a managed substance penalty team 2 in an quantity equivalent to or more than one gram however not up to 4 grams.

Victoria Marie Lopez-Martinez, 45, Houston, arrested through CCSO on a bench warrant for production or supply of a managed substance penalty team 1 in an quantity equivalent to or more than 4 grams however not up to 200 grams.

Friday, April 7

Steven Andrew Abrego, 17, Port Lavaca, arrested through PLPD for the illegal sporting of a weapon.

Victor Manuel Asencio, 27, Victoria, arrested through CCSO on warrants for failure to deal with monetary duty and failure to seem.

Saturday, April 8

Arthur Clem Barefield, 59, Port Lavaca, arrested through CCSO for public intoxication with 3 earlier convictions.

Rafael Gomez Castillo, 46, Hidalgo, arrested through CCSO for riding whilst intoxicated with a 3rd or extra offense.

Martin Chavez Jr., 23, Port Lavaca, arrested through CCSO for riding whilst intoxicated.

Blake Anthony Llorance, 24, arrested through CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation for the tampering or fabrication of bodily proof with intent to impair.

Jimmy Noel Morin, 25, Placedo, arrested through CCSO for fraudulent use or ownership of figuring out information selection of pieces not up to 5.

Sunday, April 9

Bobby Joseph Foreman Jr, 46, Port Lavaca, arrested through CCSO for ownership of a managed substance penalty team 2-A in an quantity not up to or equivalent to 2 oz..

Charles Joseph Mears, 34, Round Rock, arrested through CCSO for ownership of a managed substance penalty team 1/1-b in an quantity equivalent to or more than 4 grams however not up to 200 grams.