Law enforcement officials make 14 weekly arrests | Texas News

The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper supplies get right of entry to to public information on arrest information. It is vital to notice that an arrest does now not robotically suggest guilt and all people are presumed blameless till confirmed differently in a court docket of regulation.

Local regulation enforcement businesses made a complete of 15 arrests between April 17 to April 23, as detailed beneath:

- Advertisement -

Monday, April 17:

– Christopher Lee Laviolette, elderly 42 and from Port Lavaca, was once arrested by means of Port Lavaca Police Department (PLPD) for ownership of a managed substance penalty staff 1/1-b in an quantity equivalent to or more than one gram, however not up to 4 grams.

– Donald Ray Pipes, elderly 65 and from Port Lavaca, was once arrested by means of PLPD on fees of ownership of a managed substance penalty staff 1/1-b in an quantity equivalent to or more than one gram, however not up to 4 grams, and ownership of a deadly drug.

- Advertisement -

– Xander Lee Valdez, elderly 20 and from Victoria, was once arrested by means of Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) for failure to supply evidence of monetary accountability.

Tuesday, April 18:

– Micha Wayne Pagan, elderly 50 and from St. Amant, (*14*), was once arrested by means of CCSO for ownership of a managed substance penalty staff 1/1-b in an quantity not up to one gram.

- Advertisement -

– Ronnie Rene Saldivar, elderly 49 and from Victoria, was once arrested by means of CCSO for ownership of a managed substance penalty staff 2-a in an quantity more than 4 oz., however not up to or equivalent to 5 kilos.

Wednesday, April 19:

– Patrick William Evans, elderly 47 and from Midlothian, was once arrested by means of CCSO for attack Class C circle of relatives violence.

– Jessica Lynn Grimaldo, elderly 43 and from Port Lavaca, was once arrested by means of CCSO on warrants for riding whilst license invalid and failure to seem.

Thursday, April 20:

– Ariana Nicole Gomez, elderly 25 and from Port Lavaca, was once arrested by means of PLPD for felony mischief in an quantity equivalent to or more than $100 however not up to $750.

– Jesse Villarreal Lopez Jr., elderly 24 and from Port Lavaca, was once arrested by means of CCSO on a warrant for no driving force’s license.

Friday, April 21:

– Mario Gil-Tovar, elderly 42 and from Port Lavaca, was once arrested by means of CCSO on warrants for no driving force’s license and no legal responsibility insurance coverage.

– Christopher Martinez, elderly 29 and from Galena Park, was once arrested by means of CCSO on a warrant for bond forfeiture riding whilst intoxicated.

Saturday, April 22:

– Austin Zachary Alkek, elderly 23 and from Victoria, was once arrested by means of Seadrift Police Department on warrants for failure to seem and unauthorized coating on home windows.

– Patrick William Evans, elderly 47 and from Midlothian, was once arrested by means of CCSO for illegal restraint.

Sunday, April 23:

– Alex William Cook, elderly 37 and from Seadrift, was once arrested by means of CCSO for evade arrest detention with automobile/watercraft with earlier conviction or SBI, annoyed attack towards a public servant, ownership of a managed substance penalty staff 2 in an quantity not up to one gram, resisting arrest, seek, or delivery, and riding whilst intoxicated 2nd offense.