Law Enforcement Agencies in Georgia Have Acquired Millions of Dollars in Military Equipment | Georgia

In contemporary years, photographs have proliferated in the media of American regulation enforcement intervening in protests – donning helmets, toting attack rifles, and marching along armored automobiles. While many Americans were stunned by means of such presentations, the militarization of police departments around the nation is not anything new.

In the Nineteen Nineties, an technology of top crime marked by means of an escalation of the warfare on medication in towns around the nation, Congress licensed the National Defense Authorization Act, often referred to as the 1033 Program. Under the NDAA, state and native regulation enforcement companies may procure extra army guns and kit from the Department of Defense.

Since this system’s inception, the DOD has transferred $7.6 billion in army apparatus to regulation enforcement companies around the nation. And whilst regulation enforcement companies don’t pay for this apparatus, they’re accountable for prices associated with delivery, repairs, and garage. In contemporary years, each and every state excluding Hawaii has used this system to procure extra army guns and kit.

According to information from the Defense Logistics Agency, 201 regulation enforcement companies in Georgia received surplus army apparatus between 2010 and the primary quarter of 2023. To higher mirror expanding militarization of American regulation enforcement, pieces made up our minds by means of the DOD to provide a “low risk” when launched from federal keep an eye on weren’t integrated in our research. Such pieces come with tents, forklifts, firearm slings, picnic tables, and boots.

The mixed price of this apparatus, as measured by means of the unique value paid by means of the army, totals $61,462,743 – the 7th maximum a few of the 49 taking part states. The Warner Robins Police Department gained 5.2% of this apparatus, as measured by means of its financial price, essentially the most of any regulation enforcement company in the state.

Rank State Total price of army apparatus received from 2010-2023 Q1 ($) Law enforcement companies receiving army apparatus
1 Texas 129,382,429 324
2 California 109,660,198 154
3 Tennessee 107,079,868 197
4 Florida 74,563,019 137
5 South Carolina 74,094,837 135
6 Alabama 70,698,539 177
7 Georgia 61,462,743 201
8 Arizona 56,326,770 75
9 Ohio 56,316,007 233
10 Minnesota 54,888,651 111
11 Michigan 49,981,067 201
12 New Jersey 45,460,066 184
13 North Carolina 45,455,133 111
14 Wisconsin 41,176,131 106
15 Illinois 40,028,909 235
16 New York 38,730,990 110
17 Washington 37,195,384 86
18 Indiana 35,940,902 141
19 Missouri 34,513,792 173
20 Kentucky 32,495,911 140
21 Arkansas 30,891,646 95
22 Colorado 28,770,882 103
23 Oklahoma 28,268,275 120
24 Louisiana 24,538,565 51
25 Virginia 23,784,984 84
26 Pennsylvania 21,863,862 98
27 Oregon 19,839,449 32
28 Nevada 19,582,376 19
29 Mississippi 17,536,439 44
30 New Mexico 17,076,269 38
31 West Virginia 15,865,145 34
32 North Dakota 15,580,697 54
33 Connecticut 14,845,957 49
34 Utah 13,604,166 36
35 Iowa 12,859,833 53
36 Idaho 11,265,320 46
37 Nebraska 9,472,021 23
38 Maine 7,804,422 45
39 Massachusetts 7,482,579 53
40 South Dakota 7,398,598 37
41 Maryland 5,797,499 45
42 Montana 4,836,091 22
43 Kansas 4,781,247 48
44 Wyoming 4,006,141 15
45 New Hampshire 3,645,828 27
46 Alaska 1,705,594 3
47 Rhode Island 1,586,284 13
48 Delaware 991,597 11
49 Vermont 372,661 6

 

This article First seemed in the center square

