Law Enforcement Agencies in Georgia Have Acquired Millions of Dollars in Military Equipment | Georgia

In contemporary years, photographs have proliferated in the media of American regulation enforcement intervening in protests – donning helmets, toting attack rifles, and marching along armored automobiles. While many Americans were stunned by means of such presentations, the militarization of police departments around the nation is not anything new.

In the Nineteen Nineties, an technology of top crime marked by means of an escalation of the warfare on medication in towns around the nation, Congress licensed the National Defense Authorization Act, often referred to as the 1033 Program. Under the NDAA, state and native regulation enforcement companies may procure extra army guns and kit from the Department of Defense.

Since this system’s inception, the DOD has transferred $7.6 billion in army apparatus to regulation enforcement companies around the nation. And whilst regulation enforcement companies don’t pay for this apparatus, they’re accountable for prices associated with delivery, repairs, and garage. In contemporary years, each and every state excluding Hawaii has used this system to procure extra army guns and kit.

According to information from the Defense Logistics Agency, 201 regulation enforcement companies in Georgia received surplus army apparatus between 2010 and the primary quarter of 2023. To higher mirror expanding militarization of American regulation enforcement, pieces made up our minds by means of the DOD to provide a “low risk” when launched from federal keep an eye on weren’t integrated in our research. Such pieces come with tents, forklifts, firearm slings, picnic tables, and boots.

The mixed price of this apparatus, as measured by means of the unique value paid by means of the army, totals $61,462,743 – the 7th maximum a few of the 49 taking part states. The Warner Robins Police Department gained 5.2% of this apparatus, as measured by means of its financial price, essentially the most of any regulation enforcement company in the state.

