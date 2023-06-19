Law Enforcement Agencies in Colorado Have Acquired Millions of Dollars in Military Equipment | Colorado

Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Colorado

Law Enforcement Agencies in Colorado Have Acquired Millions of Dollars in Military Equipment

In contemporary years, pictures have proliferated in the media of American legislation enforcement intervening in protests – donning helmets, toting attack rifles, and marching along armored automobiles. While many Americans had been stunned by means of such presentations, the militarization of police departments around the nation is not anything new.

In the Nineties, an generation of top crime marked by means of an escalation of the conflict on medicine in towns around the nation, Congress licensed the National Defense Authorization Act, sometimes called the 1033 Program. Under the NDAA, state and native legislation enforcement companies may just procure extra army guns and gear from the Department of Defense.

Since this system’s inception, the DOD has transferred $7.6 billion in army apparatus to legislation enforcement companies around the nation. And whilst legislation enforcement companies don’t pay for this apparatus, they’re liable for prices associated with delivery, repairs, and garage. In contemporary years, each state apart from Hawaii has used this system to obtain extra army guns and gear.

According to information from the Defense Logistics Agency, 103 legislation enforcement companies in Colorado got surplus army apparatus between 2010 and the primary quarter of 2023. To higher mirror expanding militarization of American legislation enforcement, pieces made up our minds by means of the DOD to provide a “low risk” when launched from federal regulate weren’t incorporated in our research. Such pieces come with tents, forklifts, firearm slings, picnic tables, and boots.

The blended price of this apparatus, as measured by means of the unique value paid by means of the army, totals $28,770,882 – the twenty second maximum a number of the 49 taking part states. The Greeley Police Department gained 9.2% of this apparatus, as measured by means of its financial price, probably the most of any legislation enforcement company in the state.

Rank State Total price of army apparatus got from 2010-2023 Q1 ($) Law enforcement companies receiving army apparatus
1 Texas 129,382,429 324
2 California 109,660,198 154
3 Tennessee 107,079,868 197
4 Florida 74,563,019 137
5 South Carolina 74,094,837 135
6 Alabama 70,698,539 177
7 Georgia 61,462,743 201
8 Arizona 56,326,770 75
9 Ohio 56,316,007 233
10 Minnesota 54,888,651 111
11 Michigan 49,981,067 201
12 New Jersey 45,460,066 184
13 North Carolina 45,455,133 111
14 Wisconsin 41,176,131 106
15 Illinois 40,028,909 235
16 New York 38,730,990 110
17 Washington 37,195,384 86
18 Indiana 35,940,902 141
19 Missouri 34,513,792 173
20 Kentucky 32,495,911 140
21 Arkansas 30,891,646 95
22 Colorado 28,770,882 103
23 Oklahoma 28,268,275 120
24 Louisiana 24,538,565 51
25 Virginia 23,784,984 84
26 Pennsylvania 21,863,862 98
27 Oregon 19,839,449 32
28 Nevada 19,582,376 19
29 Mississippi 17,536,439 44
30 New Mexico 17,076,269 38
31 West Virginia 15,865,145 34
32 North Dakota 15,580,697 54
33 Connecticut 14,845,957 49
34 Utah 13,604,166 36
35 Iowa 12,859,833 53
36 Idaho 11,265,320 46
37 Nebraska 9,472,021 23
38 Maine 7,804,422 45
39 Massachusetts 7,482,579 53
40 South Dakota 7,398,598 37
41 Maryland 5,797,499 45
42 Montana 4,836,091 22
43 Kansas 4,781,247 48
44 Wyoming 4,006,141 15
45 New Hampshire 3,645,828 27
46 Alaska 1,705,594 3
47 Rhode Island 1,586,284 13
48 Delaware 991,597 11
49 Vermont 372,661 6

 

This article First seemed in the center square

