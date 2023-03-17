Lavon, Texas traffic: Road closure due to school bus accident

The school district says visitors on State Highway 78 will likely be impacted till additional realize.

LAVON, Texas — Six youngsters had minor accidents in a school bus crash in North Texas on Thursday morning, and the motive force of an SUV was once in vital situation, officers stated.

- Advertisement - The crash came about on State Highway 78 in Lavon, in accordance to a letter to oldsters from the Community Independent School District.

Lavon police stated the bus was once turning southbound onto the freeway when it was once struck through an SUV.

As a consequence, portions of the freeway had been close down.

- Advertisement - Traffic maps counsel that the closure was once close to the Main Street entrance to the freeway.

The district stated the accident came about close to the Lake Pointe community. All scholars and the bus driving force are stated to to be OK, in accordance to the district. Police stated there have been six youngsters taken to the sanatorium with minor accidents.

The driving force of the SUV has doubtlessly critical accidents, police stated.

- Advertisement - Due to the partial shutdown, the district stated their path scheduled could be not on time, they usually had been running to get scholars to magnificence once conceivable.

Community ISD despatched the next letter to oldsters:

“This morning Bus 204 was once occupied with an accident close to the Lake Pointe community on SH 78. We have showed that each one scholars and the bus driving force are k, even though some minor accidents had been sustained. All oldsters of scholars concerned within the accident were notified, and lots of are already on scene. We need to thank the primary responders who briefly arrived on scene and took care of our scholars and bus driving force.

Because of this accident, parts of SH 78 were close down till additional realize. With this shutdown, there will likely be some delays to our common path agenda, however we’re running laborious to get all scholars to campus as briefly as conceivable.