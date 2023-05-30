Laurie Shaver Claims Child, 7, Shot Her Husband Michael Shaver

Three years after her arrest for allegedly taking pictures her husband lifeless in 2015 and putting in a concrete fireplace pit over his buried frame on her belongings, Laurie Shaver of Clermont, Florida, is now claiming {that a} 7-year-old lady shot her husband. Michael Shaver, 33, a Disney World monorail technician, went lacking on November 7, 2015. Laurie was once charged with second-degree homicide, home violence, and accent after the truth, however she pleaded now not accountable and was once launched on $50,000 bail whilst watching for trial in September.

Laurie has persistently denied any wrongdoing, as observed in a March 2020 YouTube video in search of budget for her protection, pointing out that she “would never cause any harm to the father of my children.” According to her, two other folks had been keen on Michael’s demise, certainly one of whom is a minor kid, now 14.

After Michael’s disappearance, his pals, circle of relatives, and associates won over 100 cryptic messages thru texts and social media purportedly despatched through Michael. Police imagine that Laurie despatched them to create the affect that Michael was once nonetheless alive. In February 2018, a chum requested the police to test on Michael once more, pointing out that he would by no means abandon his two youngsters and Laurie. During the welfare test, Laurie instructed investigators that Michael had left the circle of relatives and brought off “in a black SUV” to Georgia. She allowed a seek of her area however refused to permit police to make use of a cadaver canine to look the valuables and not using a warrant. The investigators finished a warrant, unearthing Michael’s partially-clothed frame buried about 3 toes underneath a concrete slab and a hearth pit wrapped in a fitted sheet and a tarp secured with straps. An post-mortem published that Michael was once shot at the back of the top, “several months to several years” earlier than the invention of his frame.

Travis Filmer, who dated Laurie after Michael disappeared, allegedly helped set up the hearth pit and acquired 42 baggage of concrete combine in 2016 to hide it. Laurie and Travis’ initials had been discovered etched into the concrete masking Michael’s grave. During interviews with the police, Travis published that Laurie to start with instructed him she was once “divorced,” earlier than admitting that “something bad happened” and that there was once a corpse buried on her belongings.

Prosecutors have adverse the mental analysis of the minor kid whom Laurie alleges pulled the cause, arguing that there’s “no credible evidence supporting the claims made concerning the involvement of the child,” and noting that the latter “has not made statements to any law enforcement agency.” However, Laurie’s protection lawyer has asked the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court to permit the mental research of the kid, arguing that “the minor can relay how this crime was committed, when it was committed, and precisely how it was committed.”

Laurie has continuously protested her innocence, claiming that she is “loving, caring,” and possessing a “servitude heart” within the YouTube video. Friends, circle of relatives, and associates have spoken of the couple’s widespread quarrels and gun threats, consistent with the Daily Commercial, a Florida newspaper. Nevertheless, Laurie stays blameless till confirmed accountable.

