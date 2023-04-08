Lauderdale Lakes shooting leaves 1 injured, deputies say

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one particular person injured in a single day Saturday.
According to BSO Public Information Officer Carey Codd, deputies answered to a shooting round 1 a.m. close to the 5000 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, simply west of the Florida Turnpike.
Authorities mentioned Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue additionally answered to the scene the place a initial investigation printed {that a} sufferer was once affected by gunshot wounds.
Codd mentioned the sufferer was once taken to a close-by clinic through a personal automobile after which BSFR transported the person through air rescue to any other clinic.
The sufferer has no longer but been recognized.
Anyone with information at the shooting is suggested to name Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or on-line at browardcrimestoppers.org.
